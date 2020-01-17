The Gering speech team won the Scottsbluff speech invite by 53 sweepstakes points.
Head coach Tyler Thompson said he wanted the team to compete well throughout the day.
“The plan was, basically, to allow the novices and underclassmen to get a feel for what speech competition is about,” Thompson said. “And to have fun at the same time.”
This year, there are 45 members participating on the team.
In order to have a successful season, Thompson started holding practices and team meetings for students who could attend in late October. Other students worked on and polished their speeches before or during the Christmas break.
The Scottsbluff meet started at 8 a.m., with eight schools competing throughout the day. Gering was in the Class A and B division alongside several teams, while other teams were in the Class C and D division.
Quite a few students were completely new to competitive speaking. Freshman Ella Thomas was one of these students, who was super excited about going to her first meet and being a part of the team.
“I knew I wasn’t going to be involved in sports, so I wanted to be involved in something,” she said. “Books, English and writing are my thing.”
Thomas competed in Oral Interpretation of Drama (OID) and Informative Speaking. Out of the two, her favorite event is OID.
“I really like working with the people,” Thomas said. “I think the OID itself has a lot of potential, and being able to be over dramatic and expressive is really fun.”
Her OID is a parody of the “Iliad and the Odyssey” by Homer, called “The Idiot and the Oddity” by Doug Rand.
Junior Kennie Gable participated in OID and Humorous Prose this meet. She was the champion in both of her events.
“I worked on them the week before so I could be prepared for the meet.” Gable said.
Gable said one of her favorite parts about speech is the people and performing.
“It is such a loving and supportive environment. I also love being able to perform and making people laugh.”
Freshman Kaitlyn Peterson decided to go out for speech because of her passion for acting. She competes in OID and Serious Prose.
“I enjoy the practices,” Peterson said. “Not only do you get to improve your own speech, but you get to help your friends and get their feedback.”
For this first meet, Peterson was rather nervous, but afterwards, she feels more confident in her performing abilities.
The Barkers will be competing next at their home tournament on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Gering High School, with rounds beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Results
Informative Speaking: Emma Fogle - 6th, Emme Parker - 5th and Anna Ossain - 3rd
Persuasive Speaking: Michael Leach - 5th, Emme Parker - 4th and Adam Flowers - 2nd
Extemporaneous Speaking: Trent Davis - 5th, Matthew Bohlman - 4th, Hannah Boyd - 3rd and Milo Newman - 1st
OID: Mark Karpf, Kennie Gable, Autumn Elsen and Madi Walker - 1st
Humorous Prose: Kennie Gable - 1st
Serious Prose: Adam Flowers - 2nd
Poetry: Adam Flowers - 3rd
