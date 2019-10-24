PHOTOS: Gering performs at Old West Weekend, football game

Hailey Rickey and Emily Merritt stand in parade rest as the Gering High School color guard prepares to march with the band in Old West Weekend, Saturday, Oct. 19.

 LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier

The Gering Bulldogs marching bands put their best foot forward as they marched down Broadway in Scottsbluff and took the field during Old West Weekend, Saturday, Oct. 18.

PHOTOS: Gering performs at Old West Weekend, football game

1 of 9

Marching in unison led the Gering Bulldogs marching bands to superior ratings during the Old West Weekend parade competition. They also received high marks during the field competition.

“I was thrilled with the results of all of the groups,” Ben Veilleux, high school band teacher, said. “We worked the kids extremely hard, so it was nice to see their efforts rewarded.”

As the 8th grade marching band lined up off of Broadway for their inspection, the students were excited.

“I’m nervous,” said Kylie Backus, drum majorette. “I hope everyone stays together and we get good ratings afterward.”

While the 8th graders waited for their turn to march down Broadway, Mitchell Moravec was confident in his fellow marching band members.

“I’m kind of nervous, but I feel like we can do phenomenal,” Moravec said. “It’s serious, but you can still have fun doing it.”

Going into the competition, Natalie Prokop, Gering Junior High School band teacher and high school color guard coach, knew she had set a high standard for her students. As she watched inspection judge Joe Weiss walk around the band, the nerves kicked in.

“We have such high standards and I want to win the class act award,” Prokop said.

Making the corner to line up down Broadway, Prokop quickly checked the Bulldogs’ lines before stepping to the side to watch them showcase their hard work.

Once they reached Bluffs Middle School, the students were proud with their parade performance.

“I learned to practice hard and practice how I perform,” Ethan Bosche said.

From their involvement in Old West Weekend, the eighth graders said they will not be as nervous to compete in high school.

Now it was time for Gering High School to go through inspection. As Weiss weaved through the rows, he would pause to check the lines.

“I look for straight lines, both vertically and horizontally,” he said. “I also look for the band members to have locked eyes, good uniforms and to see if all the instruments are held the same.”

Following the field show, Veilleux was impressed with the students’ improvement.

“The high school band improved significantly from last year in both parade and field marching,” he said. “I was extremely impressed with the freshmen band because they had to learn something new. They worked hard and took a lot of pride in doing their best.”

The marching band will perform for its final parade in the Veteran’s Day parade Nov. 11.

Sign Up for Star-Herald.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Lauren Brant is a reporter with the Star-Herald and the Gering Courier. Contact her at 308-632-9043 or by email at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.