...POTENTIAL WINTER STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...
AN ABRUPT CHANGE TOWARD COLDER TEMPERATURES IS LIKELY ON SATURDAY
AS A STRONG COLD FRONT MOVES SOUTH ACROSS THE AREA. DAYTIME HIGHS
WILL BE MET BY EARLY AFTERNOON, WITH TEMPERATURES PLUNGING INTO
THE 20S BY EARLY EVENING. WIDESPREAD SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP
ACROSS A LARGE PORTION OF THE AREA SATURDAY NIGHT, AND PERSIST
THROUGH SUNDAY. SEVERAL INCHES OF ACCUMULATION WILL BE POSSIBLE,
RESULTING IN CONSIDERABLE IMPACTS TO TRAVEL DUE TO ICY AND SNOW
COVERED ROADS AS WELL AS LOW VISIBILITIES. EXACT AMOUNTS ARE
UNCERTAIN DUE TO QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE SPEED AND INTENSITY OF
THE STORM SYSTEM. HOWEVER, CONFIDENCE IS HIGH THAT WINTER WEATHER
WILL RETURN TO THE AREA THIS WEEKEND. THOSE WITH TRAVEL PLANS
ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ARE
URGED TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. STAY TUNED FOR POSSIBLE
WATCHES OR WARNINGS WHICH MAY BECOME NECESSARY IN THE FUTURE.
Hailey Rickey and Emily Merritt stand in parade rest as the Gering High School color guard prepares to march with the band in Old West Weekend, Saturday, Oct. 19.
Megan Mendez performs on the flute during the Friday night football game halftime show. The band performed their field show in front of the crowd as their final performance before Old West Weekend Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Gering Junior High School 8th grade marching band marches in the Old West Weekend parade competition Saturday, Oct. 19 under the direction of drum majorette Kylie Backus. Pictured from left: Kelsey Brady, Olethea Ramirez, Kylie Backus, Chloe Hesse and Jenna Davis.
PHOTOS: Gering performs at Old West Weekend, football game
1 of 9
Emily Merritt spins her flag around as she marches in the Gering High School color guard. The Bulldogs competed in the parade and field show competitions during Old West Weekend Saturday, Oct. 19.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Emily Coakley stares straight in front of her as judge Joe Weis inspects the Bulldogs marching band for appearance, uniform instrument holding and straight lines.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Hailey Rickey and Emily Merritt stand in parade rest as the Gering High School color guard prepares to march with the band in Old West Weekend, Saturday, Oct. 19.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Marching band drum majorette Kelsey Le signals for the band to play to the right as they perform in Old West Weekend.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Senior Adam Flowers performs on the trumpet during the marching band halftime show Friday, Oct. 18 at the Gering versus McCook football game.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Elizabeth Heilbrun twirls her color guard flag over her head as she marches with the Gering High School color guard and marching band. The Bulldogs competed in Old West Weekend Saturday, Oct. 19.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Megan Mendez performs on the flute during the Friday night football game halftime show. The band performed their field show in front of the crowd as their final performance before Old West Weekend Saturday, Oct. 19.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Jenna Davis (above) performs in the Gering Junior High School 8th grade marching band as the Bulldogs compete in Old West Weekend, Saturday, Oct. 19.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
The Gering Junior High School 8th grade marching band marches in the Old West Weekend parade competition Saturday, Oct. 19 under the direction of drum majorette Kylie Backus. Pictured from left: Kelsey Brady, Olethea Ramirez, Kylie Backus, Chloe Hesse and Jenna Davis.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Marching in unison led the Gering Bulldogs marching bands to superior ratings during the Old West Weekend parade competition. They also received high marks during the field competition.
“I was thrilled with the results of all of the groups,” Ben Veilleux, high school band teacher, said. “We worked the kids extremely hard, so it was nice to see their efforts rewarded.”
As the 8th grade marching band lined up off of Broadway for their inspection, the students were excited.
“I’m nervous,” said Kylie Backus, drum majorette. “I hope everyone stays together and we get good ratings afterward.”
While the 8th graders waited for their turn to march down Broadway, Mitchell Moravec was confident in his fellow marching band members.
“I’m kind of nervous, but I feel like we can do phenomenal,” Moravec said. “It’s serious, but you can still have fun doing it.”
Going into the competition, Natalie Prokop, Gering Junior High School band teacher and high school color guard coach, knew she had set a high standard for her students. As she watched inspection judge Joe Weiss walk around the band, the nerves kicked in.
“We have such high standards and I want to win the class act award,” Prokop said.
Making the corner to line up down Broadway, Prokop quickly checked the Bulldogs’ lines before stepping to the side to watch them showcase their hard work.
Once they reached Bluffs Middle School, the students were proud with their parade performance.
“I learned to practice hard and practice how I perform,” Ethan Bosche said.
From their involvement in Old West Weekend, the eighth graders said they will not be as nervous to compete in high school.
Now it was time for Gering High School to go through inspection. As Weiss weaved through the rows, he would pause to check the lines.
“I look for straight lines, both vertically and horizontally,” he said. “I also look for the band members to have locked eyes, good uniforms and to see if all the instruments are held the same.”
Following the field show, Veilleux was impressed with the students’ improvement.
“The high school band improved significantly from last year in both parade and field marching,” he said. “I was extremely impressed with the freshmen band because they had to learn something new. They worked hard and took a lot of pride in doing their best.”
The marching band will perform for its final parade in the Veteran’s Day parade Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.