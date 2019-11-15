Bulldogs mock trial team headed to state

After a long day in the courtroom, the teams of Gering Blue and Gering Gold argued for first place in the district mock trial and the opportunity to compete at state.
Gering Blue will compete at state mock trial in December.
Nine teams competed in the Nebraska Bar Foundation district mock trial for Region 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse in Gering. Teams faced off in single-elimination trials with the winner advancing on. For Gering’s two teams, they faced stiff competition to reach the final round.
The Gering Blue team, which includes Hannah Boyd, Kennie Gable, Adam Flowers, Matt Bohlman, Tukker Romey, Milo Newman and Mark Karpf, began the day facing Chadron before advancing to face Sidney Red.
The Gering Gold team of Sebastian Trujillo, Jada Schlothauer, Kaitlyn Peterson, Andrew Howton, Lucas Moravec, Max Schlothauer and Wyatt Soule faced Sidney White and Sidney Black.
The Gold team won their semifinal trial and waited outside District Courtroom I to see if they would face Gering Blue or Sidney Red in the finals.
While reflecting on the previous round, Max Schlothauer said, “Every question was a difficult battle.”
Lucas Moravec added, “I learned not to object too much and that no matter how prepared you feel, anything can happen in mock trial.”
As the two Bulldogs went head-to-head for the title of district champion, mock trial teacher Andy Stobel said he was pleased with their performances.
“It has been very rewarding to see their hard work pay off,” Stobel said. “With us graduating several seniors last year and our team being so young, we thought this year would be a rebuilding season. We didn’t know what to expect.”
The Gering Blue team won the trial against Gering Gold and will advance to the state tournament. After hearing the judge announce the winner, senior Adam Flowers was excited.
“Winning districts is such an exciting thing because competing at the state level is so fun and such a benefiting experience,” he said. “I can’t wait to compete at state for my third and last time.”
Every year, the Nebraska Bar Foundation provides schools with a fictitious case, which alternates between civil and criminal. The case is inspired by real-life events and includes applicable state statutes, three witness statements from the prosecution or plaintiff, three witness statements for the defense, evidentiary exhibits, and an updated rule book. This year’s case, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2rz3IIj, involved a complaint of a breach of contract between plaintiff Kelly Panenka and defendant Rabona Foods.
The mock trial teaches students the intricacies of legal procedures like asking direct and cross examination questions, submitting exhibits into evidence, and making objections to actions by the opposing counsel. The format of the trial begins with the prosecution’s opening statement followed by the defense opening statement. Students then went through a series of direct examination and cross examination of witnesses before attorneys gave their closing arguments and the prosecution offered a rebuttal.
The first round of districts began at 9 a.m., with succeeding rounds every two hours. Teams were judged on their logic and ability to connect information to accomplish objectives as well as their opening statements, direct examination, cross examination, witnesses, and closing arguments.
The state mock trial will take place on Dec. 9-10 in Lincoln at the Lancaster County Court Justice and Law Enforcement Center. The material will remain the same and Gering will have three weeks to prepare and improve their statements.
“Our task, then, over the next three weeks will be to revise, refine and polish not just our materials and presentation/delivery, but also our knowledge of the rule book and technicalities,” Stobel said.
He wants the attorneys to be prepared for any objections by the opposing counsel and he wants the witnesses to be prepared to fight back during cross examination. As the students engage in a two-hour trial, he wants them to have the skills for success.
