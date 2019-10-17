Bulldogs prepare for weekend marching band competition

Music echoed through the streets of Gering Tuesday afternoon as Gering Junior High School eighth grade marching band members practiced their performance ahead of Old West Weekend Saturday, Oct. 19.
As they worked on staying in line and marching as one, marching band teacher Natalie Prokop checked their cadence and encouraged the students to focus on the sound.
“People are staying in step and I’m loving it,” she said to the students during practice.
The eighth grade marching band is performing “That’s Entertainment” arranged by Jerry Burns for Old West Weekend.
They are working on polishing the end of the song. Prokop said she is excited for around 40 students to march down Broadway.
“I hope they get high ratings,” she said. “Superior rating is the goal, but we’re really focused on the details.”
Most of the students have participated in summer band and marched in Oregon Trail Days, but for several students, Saturday will be their first Old West Weekend.
“I’m excited for Old West Weekend,” drum major Kylie Backus said. “The class award, we’re going to win it.”
Since beginning practice, Backus has seen her classmates’ improve.
Dominic Marostica, who plays the trumpet, hopes the public enjoys their performance.
“We worked hard for our first competition this year,” Marostica said. “I hope they think we’re a good band.”
Ethan Prokop, who plays on trombone, likes performing “That’s entertainment.”
“It’s a cool song because it adds a bunch of harmony and the saxophones create a good melody to it.”
Leading up to Saturday, the musicians said they won’t think about the competition much and just focus on doing their best.
Gering freshmen also took to the football field Tuesday morning to practice, but they had to look out for some obstacles.
First graders from Northfield Elementary were invited to listen to the band perform and stood on the field, so the musicians had to be aware of their surroundings.
First grader Chase Hendon said his favorite instrument were “The drums because they’re loud and good.”
Axon Nell said watching the freshmen march related to watch he learned in class.
“We learned about loud and soft sound and pitch,” Nell said.
Tinsley Libsack also enjoyed watching the marching band practice the song “Shut up and Dance.”
“They’re doing a dance and music,” Libsack said. “I like to see them dance and stuff.”
Following practice, freshman Ezabella Longoria said she was nervous, but confident to perform in the Old West Weekend.
“‘Shut up and dance’ is a fun song and upbeat,” Longoria said. “My favorite though is ‘Know your enemy’ because of the different articulations.”
As the Bulldogs march down Broadway Saturday, Longoria hopes the community feels a sense of pride in the school.
Longoria said she enjoys the field show because she gets to see the other schools’ marching bands perform.
Wyatt Soule is also looking forward to performing in his second Old West Weekend. Over the course of the school year, Soule said the band has improved exponentially and hopes the public understands the challenge of marching in step.
“Trying to hit the notes while moving around and staying in step is a challenge,” Soule said. “It takes a lot more to do it than you think. You have to use your diaphragm and breath and be able not to trip over your feet.”
Ben Veilleux, Gering High School band teacher said he is proud of the students preparation for Old West Weekend.
“We have asked them to do a lot, much of it out of their comfort zones, and they have responded well,” Veilleux said. “Their drive for excellence is high on all levels and you will see great effort from everyone on Saturday, along with great marching and playing execution.”
Old West Weekend begins with the parade down Broadway in Scottsbluff at 10 a.m. Bluffs Middle School, Gering Junior High School and Alliance Middle School will march first following by Bayard, Minatare, Hershey, Mitchell, Alliance Gering and Scottsbluff high schools.
Parade awards will be at 1:15 p.m.
Following the parade, five school marching bands will take the field at 1:30 p.m. Gering freshman will take the field first, followed by Hershey, Alliance, Gering and Scottsbluff. The field show awards at scheduled for 2:55 p.m.
