“Ding-dong! The witch is dead” echoed through the Gering High School auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 23 as elementary students auditioned for the munchkins in the Gering High School spring musical “The Wizard of Oz.”
With the help of Andy Stobel on the audio and Kris Schank calling youth to the stage, Shelly Muggli, Gering High School director of choral activities, listened as groups of of six youth were called to the stage to sing a couple versus from the song “Ding-dong! The witch is dead.” Each group performed twice for Muggli as she made notes on their sheets before handing them back to Schank.
Ahead of the auditions, Muggli encouraged the students to have fun and let the nerves out. The students stood up from their seats and shook out the nerves before waiting for their names to be called.
“If you mess up, keep on going and have fun,” she said.
As the students waited for their moments on stage, they could feel the nerves.
“I was nervous at first,” Northfield Elementary third grader Hailey Hiatt said. “I’m confident now and I liked that I wasn’t the only person on stage.”
Hiatt added, “I want to be part of the show to try my first play because it would a good time to start.”
For Lincoln Elementary fourth grader Cameron Rein, he felt many emotions standing under the lights.
“It was nerve-racking because it’s hard to not laugh when people are watching you,” he said. “There were also bright lights and there were lots and lots of people looking at you.”
After his audition, Rein felt confident and was excited to have the opportunity to audition.
With every group that came to the stage, Muggli shuffled through her papers and was impressed with the talent.
“This is hard,” she said. “They’re all good and singing in tune.”
Despite having butterflies while waiting off stage, several students exited the stage with a smile, including Lincoln second grader Kavin Williams.
“It was fun,” Williams said. “Singing the song was fun because I like ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”
Kelsey Bohnsack, a Gering High School senior, helped Muggli with the audition process by getting the students lined up off stage. As she watched the young actors take the stage, she said it is a great experience for them.
“It’s something different for them and they get to see a new side of performing,” she said. “I just want them to know, even if they don’t make it, it’s a good opportunity to go through the audition process.”
Following the auditions, Muggli reviewed her notes on each performer and was grateful for all the effort the students put into preparing the piece.
“I was so impressed not only by the number of students who auditioned but how prepared they all were,” Muggli said. “I know some of them worked with their elementary music teachers before and after school and I am sure all of the kids also worked at home as well. It was great to see so many who were brave enough to stand up there and audition.”
Prior to the auditions, Gering elementary music teachers Leigh Anne Tofflemire, Corinne Taedter and Kathleen Rose worked with their students on the audition piece, which Muggli appreciated.
“I just want to thank Mrs. Tofflemire, Mrs. Rose, and Mrs. Taedter for helping their students prepare for the audition and for all of the students who were brave enough to audition,” she said. “Even though we couldn’t take every student who auditioned, we had an amazing talent pool to choose from and I am really looking forward to the future music students at Gering.”
Fifty munchkins were chosen for the musical. The munchkins will have their first rehearsal on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the high school.
