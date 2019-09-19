BRIDGEPORT - The Longs Peak Boy Scout Council will host the 46th Annual Ed Dulaney Canoe Derby on Sept. 21, at Bridgeport State Recreation Area. Generally there are about 10 troops represented or roughly 100 Scouts. There will be about 50 troop leaders and numerous other volunteers who make the event possible.
Ed Dulaney started the Canoe Derby in 1973; after his passing in 1979 the event was named after him. Dulaney was a Scout leader for many years and believed in Scouting as an excellent way to shape youth and build confidence. His wife, Vera Dulaney, was also very involved in Scouting to such a degree that she was awarded the Silver Beaver Award in 1984.
