The Gering High School commons area was lit up Saturday, Sept. 28 as students dressed their best for the 2019 homecoming dance.
After walking through the front entrance and checking in, students found the commons area decorated like paradise. With the DJ turning up the music, students found their area of the dance floor and began taking selfies and dancing with their friends.
For ninth grader Kaylee Gaasch, this year’s theme of Welcome to Paradise was better and the new commons was a larger space.
“It’s scary because there’s a lot more people this year,” Gaasch said. “It’s good though and this year’s theme is better than last year’s of ranch.”
One of the popular songs that brought the students to the dance floor was the Cupid Shuffle.
As the anticipation of homecoming week concluded, senior Avery Destiny said she hopes her friends remember the memories.
“My favorite part is hanging out with people,” she said.
Although she will only have one dance in the new commons, because she is a senior, Destiny likes the space.
“I really like how there is way more space to move around.”
For homecoming queen Zoee Smith, the evening was also bittersweet.
“It’s cool, but it’s also bittersweet,” Smith said. “It’s my last homecoming as a Bulldog and it was one of the funnest ones.”
Leading up to the dance, Smith said she was not expecting to be crowned homecoming queen. She was just happy to be in the top three. Her long time friend, Matthew Bohlman was also in the running for homecoming king.
“We were planning that it would be cool if we both were crowned because we’ve been friends forever,” Smith said.
When their names were announced on the field, Smith said she looked at Bohlman and smiled, knowing their plan had come true.
“It was really cool and my family was happy for me.”
