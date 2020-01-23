Chicken fingers and pizza were off the menu Monday, Jan. 20 as students in Stevie Gable culinary class received a lesson from Chef John Sugimura in Japanese cuisine.
Sugimura is the executive chef and partner at PinKU Japanese Street Food in Northeast Minneapolis and enjoys traveling the country introducing his Japanese culture to students through cuisine. After being teased for being Japanese during school, Sugimura found pride in his culture. With the backbone of Japanese culture rooted in balance, Sugimura said, “Japanese cuisine is one of the only cuisines that doesn’t reinforce unhealthy eating.”
With low sodium and more protein in many Japanese dishes, Sugimura introduced Gering High School students to the food by making pork dumplings. He provided each student with a list of ingredients and instructions before beginning to process of making pork dumplings.
Gable found Monday’s activity a cool introduction to Japanese culture for herself and her students.
“It was a new, cool experience that we don’t normally do,” she said. “You could tell he was a former teacher because he was so charismatic with the kids.” Aside from learning the techniques for making Japanese dumplings, Gable liked how history was incorporated.
“I loved the history aspect because I don’t know much about Japanese culture,” she said.
The students also enjoyed the hands-on learning opportunity.
For Macey Schlothauer and Brandon Ivy, Sugimura brought fun to cooking.
“The chef was fun,” Schlothauer said. “I learned how to fold a Japanese dumpling, which was hard.”
Ivy found making the dumpling was not difficult and the dumpling was packed with flavor.
“The recipe makes so many, but it’s not hard to make,” he said. “They have a lot of flavor and I like how fast they cooked.”
Schlothauer compared the dumpling’s taste to an egg roll.
Each dumpling consists of 12 grams of sodium and 3 ounces of protein.
“My goal from visiting with the students is for them to remember just 50% of the information,” Sugimura said. “I also want them to keep the recipe and ingredients, so they can make it at home.”
Sugimura said he also begins by making dumplings with the students on his first visit and then raises the bar every time he returns.
“Where Japanese cuisine lacks in volume of food, it trumps others in flavor,” he said.
