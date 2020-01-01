The City of Gering will once again be accepting residents’ live Christmas trees. Trees may be taken to the vacant lot east of the Monument Shadows Golf Course Maintenance Facility on Country Club Road. Residents may also set live Christmas trees in the alley next to their dumpsters and the City of Gering Street Department will collect trees starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 15.
The Gering Parks Department will grind the Christmas trees and utilize the mulch around trees and landscape beds. Before recycling your Christmas tree please remove all lights, decorations and tree stands as they do not make good mulch.
