The City of Gering would like to remind residents of the snow removal ordinance in place. The ordinance states:
It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any lot or lots, or the owner of any vacant lot or lots within the corporate limits of the City of Gering, Nebraska, to allow snow, sleet, mud, ice or other substance to accumulate on the sidewalk contiguous thereto, or to permit any hard trodden snow, sleet, ice, mud or other substances to remain upon said sidewalk; but such sidewalk shall be cleaned within twelve (12) hours after the cessation of a storm. In addition, any snow, sleet, ice, mud or other substance which remains on a sidewalk contrary to the provisions of this section is hereby declared to be a public nuisance, in the discretion of Gering Transportation Superintendent or other agent of the City.
Any owner or occupant who fails to clean off and remove ice, snow, mud, sleet or other substance which constitutes a nuisance may be deemed guilty of an infraction and fined $100.
A complete copy of the ordinance may be obtained at the Gering City Offices, 1025 P Street, Gering, Nebraska or by calling 308-436-5096. The City strongly urges residents to comply with the ordinance pertaining to snow and ice removal on public sidewalks for the safety of all residents.
