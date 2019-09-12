Dolores Huerta, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, will highlight the 21st annual Multicultural Youth Leadership Conference, Sept. 25-26 at the Western Nebraska Community College Scottsbluff Campus.
Huerta will give two presentations, one at the Community Event that is free and open to the public, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Judy Chaloupka Theater. She will also present at the high school conference, Thursday at the John N. Harms Center, which is reserved for high school students.
Huerta is an influential professional speaker and activist that worked alongside Cesar Chavez in the Chicano Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. Huerta also played a key role in improving working conditions for farm workers across the country. She has accrued numerous accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor a civilian can receive, and the Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights.
“This truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity for someone of her [Dolores’] historical significance to be in our community and speaking to our youth and residents,” Maricia Guzman, WNCC multicultural & inclusion director said. “People should attend because Ms. Huerta is truly an inspiration. Through her life’s work she has shown that the most powerful tools you have is your voice and your passion. I believe that Ms. Huerta will inspire our community to use their voice, life experiences, and passion to make a positive change in our community and the world.”
In addition, a middle school conference, featuring Nebraska State Senator Tony Vargas (7th District), is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25. This is also reserved for local middle school students.
Vargas was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, he has led efforts to prioritize state funding to benefit vulnerable areas in Nebraska communities, including children and families from low-income backgrounds.
For more information about the Community Event, or to RSVP, contact Maricia Guzman via email at guzmanm@wncc.edu or by phone at 308-635-6348.
