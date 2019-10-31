Clowns say 'no' to drugs

As elementary students brushed off the snow from their jackets and warmed up in their classrooms, they were greeted by CLOWNS, who traveled to the schools Tuesday, Oct. 29 to teach students about substances as the second day of Red Ribbon Week began.
Gering Junior High School eighth grade drug free clowns stopped first at Geil Elementary, before going to Lincoln, Northfield and St. Agnes elementaries. During their hour-long visits, the clowns discussed ways students can handle issues with drugs and alcohol and the importance of health. After sharing their drug-free message, the clowns played games while also integrating healthy practices into playtime.
During their visit to Geil Elementary, the clowns visited with students about people in their lives who use substances and not to give in to peer pressure.
“One thing I want them to remember is there’s good and bad things out there,” clown Breeana Romey said. “You can do greater things and they can make the best choices as they grow up.”
For kindergartner Amila Moreno, having the clowns come into the classroom was fun.
“I’m going to tell my family when we played Charades and that drugs are bad,” she said.
Classmate Max Gold also liked playing Charades with the clowns.
“I like the animal game because I could be animals I like,” he said.
Gold added, “I learned about bad things.”
The clowns played games like Baby Shark, Down by the Banks, Telephone and Simon Says during their visits.
Throughout Tukker Romey’s visits to Geil and Lincoln, she said she enjoyed spending time with the kids.
“I became a clown because I wanted to spread the word to younger kids that drugs are bad,” she said.
While the clowns met with preschoolers at Lincoln Elementary, they educated them about living a healthy lifestyle by eating and exercising. Then, the preschoolers got out their toys and played with the clowns. As they stacked blocks, read books, and played board games, the clowns enjoyed being kids.
“I think it brings back a lot of childhood memories (playing blocks),” clown Jaden Mikesell said.
Mikesell added, “I like working with kids. I hope they remember drugs are not good for their health and I hope they remember the fun we had together.”
Crystal Palser, the adviser for CLOWNS, said the day continues to be a highlight for students.
“They were nervous at first and the first school is always rough,” Palser said. “By the end of the day, they’re exhausted, but they say it is the best day.”
This year she said the clowns not only focused on the message of being drug free, but also making good lifestyle choices.
“Especially with the preschoolers, we are sharing the message of making good lifestyle choices, rather than self-medicating,” Palser said.
While some of the elementary students starred at the clowns when they first arrived, clown Janee Brown hopes they impacted their lives.
“I liked teaching the kids the right way to do stuff,” Brown said. “I hope we impacted how they live as adults and older kids.”
Once the clowns left, Lincoln preschooler Azariah Palomo said she had fun reading books with the clowns.
“We played and read two books,” she said.
Palomo added, “I like the rainbow clown with pony tails because it was pretty. She had a rainbow in her hair.”
Throughout the week, students are participating in Red Ribbon Week where there are themed dress-up days. Monday was Sock It To Drugs. Tuesday was Team Up Against Drugs. Wednesday is Don’t Get Mixed Up in Drugs. Thursday is Say BOO to Drugs. Friday is Bulldog Power — Bulldogs Against Drugs.
Thirty clowns participated in the school visits Tuesday.
CLOWNS stands for Children Learning Other Ways Naturally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.