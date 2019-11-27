Community sleds through powder down Suicide Hill

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 40 TO 55 MPH WITH GUSTS 75+ MPH
POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSSWINDS MAY CREATE
A VERY HIGH BLOWOVER RISK FOR LIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES
INCLUDING TRAILERS, CAMPERS, AND SEMIS ALONG INTERSTATES 25 AND
80. EXERCISE CAUTION AND PLAN FOR DELAYS OR CLOSURES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS
SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE
LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS.
Kathleen Ruiz of Scottsbluff rides with her daughter Amanda as the two sled in Gering Tuesday. Ruiz said Tuesday was the first time she and her daughter had gone sledding.
Eliana Goss begins her run on her snowboard as her dad, Paul watches her sharpen her snowboarding skills. Goss said he started snowboarding around Eliana's age and is excited to spend time with them outdoors.
Nathalia and Nathan Rivera of Scottsbluff enjoy the fresh snow as they sled down a hill in Gering Tuesday, Nov. 26. Nathalia said she enjoyed the afternoon with her son because he loves playing in the snow.
PHOTOS: Community sleds through powder on Suicide Hill
Abigail Goss sleds down a hill in Gering Tuesday, Nov. 26. Abigail and her sister, Eliana enjoyed an afternoon of sledding and snowboarding with their dad.
Breanna Russel of Minatare screams as powder blows into her during her sled run Tuesday, Nov. 26. Russel said sledding is always an adrenal rush.
Danielle Jay of Minatare spins around backwards on her saucer as she sleds down Suicide Hill in Gering Tuesday, Nov. 26. Jay went sledding with her friend Breanna Russel.
Eliana Goss begins her run on her snowboard as her dad, Paul watches her sharpen her snowboarding skills. Goss said he started snowboarding around Eliana's age and is excited to spend time with them outdoors.
Eliana Goss snowboards down a hill south of Suicide Hill in Gering Tuesday, Nov. 26. Goss said she was excited for the snow because she likes to make snow angels and snowmen.
Danielle Jay of Minatare smiles as her saucer comes to a hault at the bottom of the hill. Jay went sledding with her friend Breanna Russel in Gering Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Meredith Zlomke smiles as she rides her sled on her knees down the hill Tuesday afternoon. Kids made the most of the Thanksgiving break by getting out and playing in the snow with friends.
Kathleen Ruiz and her daughter Amanda enjoyed their first experience sledding Tuesday, Nov. 26. The two thought it was fun, but scary.
Nathalia and Nathan Rivera of Scottsbluff enjoy the fresh snow as they sled down a hill in Gering Tuesday, Nov. 26. Nathalia said she enjoyed the afternoon with her son because he loves playing in the snow.
Nathalia Rivera uses her foot and hand to steer the sled down the hill as her son, Nathan closes his eyes. They enjoyed an afternoon of sledding Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Gering.
Kathleen Ruiz of Scottsbluff rides with her daughter Amanda as the two sled in Gering Tuesday. Ruiz said Tuesday was the first time her and her daughter had gone sledding.
Ryland Ray gets some air as he sleds to the bottom of Suicide Hill. Ray wiped out at the bottom as he collided with his friends and began laughing.
Ryland Ray smiles as he flies down Suicide Hill through the snow Tuesday, Nov. 26. Ray spent the afternoon sledding with his friends as they enjoy the winter weather over Thanksgiving Break.
Brenden Trautman holds on with one hand as he sleds down Suicide Hill in Gering. Trautman said he uses his feet to steer and for speed.
Jacobe Elliott and Deakin Tuttle create a train as they sled down Suicide Hill in Gering. The boys tried to create a longer train with their friends, but they kept getting disconnected down the hill.
Larry Zlomke sleds through fresh powder and into the bushes during a run down Suicide Hill Tuesday, Nov. 26. Zlomke worked on his snowboarding skills before heading to the big hill for sledding.
Jamie Zlomke and her daughter Meredith scream as they come off their red sled. They went sledding down Suicide Hill Tuesday, Nov. 26 when the sled caught air and flipped them into the snow.
Meredith Zlomke stirs up powder as she sleds down a hill in Gering Tuesday, Nov. 26. Zlomke enjoyed racing her friends down the hills.
Larry Zlomke uses his arms to maintain his balance as he snowboards down a snow-covered hill in Gering Tuesday, Nov. 26. Zlomke crashed a couple times before having a perfect run.
"I like to see them enjoying the outside like I do, in any kind of weather," Goss said.
Goss started snowboarding from a young age and he wanted to pass that skill onto his children. Last year, they picked up a snowboard at Goodwill for $10. Since then, Abigail has hit the hills around Gering working on her skills.
"It’s easy to go down," she said. "I was excited when it started snowing."
Aside from snowboarding, Abigail said, "I like to make snow angels and snowmen in the snow. I haven’t had a chance to do that, yet."
Meredith Zlomke and Brenden Trautman also enjoyed the snow Tuesday afternoon, turning their sledding into a race. As they found their lanes, Zlomke said the type of sled impacts the run.
"It depends on the sled and having your feet down can help you turn or slow you down," she said.
While the two have raced for a couple years, Trautman said it’s a tie with who wins.
Zlomke said she and the rest of her classmates were surprised when school was canceled Monday, but she was excited because she would be able to play in the snow.
"It was a good surprise at the end of the day," she said.
Breanna Russel and Danielle Jay, both of Minatare, traveled to Suicide Hill Tuesday for an exhilarating afternoon. Jay though it would be fun to go sledding and invited Russel along.
"What I enjoy about sledding is having my friend push me down a cliff," Russel said. "Then I scream. It’s exhilarating and gets me closer to hang out with my friends I don’t always get to see over break."
The two friends spent most of their time going down Suicide Hill and spinning out into the fresh powered at the bottom and sides of the run.
"We thought it would be more fun to go down this because we say the other one is for wimps," Russel said.
As the temperatures slowly climbed into the 30s, more people arrived at the hill. Ryland Ray, Jacobe Elliott and Deakin Tuttle decided to create a train out of their sleds. After multiple attempts down the big hill resulting in the boys splitting apart halfway down, they decided to try it on the hill.
Getting some momentum behind them, Ray became nervous as the train spun around sideways, bringing him to the front of the line.
"I thought we were going straight into that tree," he said.
Again, the train fell apart and they rolled down the hill laughing.
Nathalia Rivera and her son Nathan of Scottsbluff also shared laughs.
"I like getting him out in the snow because it’s less screen time and he just loves the snow," Rivera said.
Kathleen Ruiz and her daughter Amanda, 4, also went down the hill in Gering.
"I enjoy spending time with her," Ruiz said. "This is our first time sledding. It was fun and scary."
