Adrian Smith recently was able to reflect from his Gering home about growing up in the epitome of hometowns.
Growing up in Gering shaped Adrian Smith in the days long before he graduated beyond the ranks of local elected officials to become a Nebraska state senator and then Nebraska’s Third District U.S. representative in Washington D.C.
“When I was in early grade school,” Smith said, “I had grandparents on both sides and my great-grandma, all within walking distance of each other. Of course, I grew up out south of town in the Wildcat Hills, so I was going to Cedar Canyon School and the opportunities there, I think, were tremendous.”
After school and during the summertime, Smith would come to town to spend time with his family.
“It’s the epitome of hometown when I could spend time at my parents’ businesses and/or walk to grandparents,” he said. “The convenience of life — you know, now that I spend so much time in Washington, I appreciate Gering even more because life is just easier. And yet, we have so much here as well — whether it’s air service, these days with good air service to Denver and then Denver to so many places in the world.”
It’s not just quality air service that Smith appreciates about his hometown.
“I just think this is a great location,” he said. “I love the weather. I love the seasons. Just so many things about having grown up here.”
Smith had been to Washington in his younger days as a tourist and had seen the Senate Chamber, but had never been in the House Chamber before new member orientation. He said the chamber seemed smaller than he thought it would.
“The new member orientation, I have very fond memories,” he said. “It’s very bi-partisan actually. Of course, I was a member of one of the smallest Republican freshman classes in the history of our country. It was a tough year — 2006 was a tough year for Republicans. A handful of us weathered that. One thing I’ve learned in Washington is how quickly things change from one two-year term to another or even from one set of weeks for a Congressional agenda to another. It can just change so quickly, and really that’s what our founders had in mind.”
Smith said the more he serves, the more he realizes that the country’s founders came up with a pretty good system.
“It’s not perfect,” Smith said, “human beings are involved, after all. But I’m constantly reminded why we have a House that’s different from the Senate, why we have the branches of government and why the House has two-year terms, the Senate has six-year terms. I think there are just so many reminders of why we have a system like we do. Like I said, even though it’s not perfect, I still think it’s the best system in the world.”
Keeping himself focused on making his best determination of what’s in the best interest of not only the country, but also for Nebraska and more specifically the Third District, Smith said the area is in a key spot to provide solutions.
“Agriculture and our ag producers being so efficient and that everybody needs to eat, automatically puts our district at the center of so many solutions,” he said. “Agriculture is a big trade, exporting constituency, so that raises the issue of trade in general, and I think that gives a greater appreciation for, say, some manufacturers in Nebraska, whether it’s medical equipment or agriculture equipment or agriculture products themselves, that trade is so important. Given the fact that the Third District is the largest agriculture district in America, like I said, it just puts us right in the middle of so many things, and right in the middle of solutions that can help address the challenges that might exist around the world.”
Being in the center of ag production gives Nebraska an opportunity to make a difference globally.
“We know that other countries, when they are short on food, bad things happen,” Smith said. “When we can help feed the world, that can calm things down and ultimately bring opportunities to folks here domestically and around the world.”
