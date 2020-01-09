Drone sightings in Scotts Bluff County generated a number of calls to dispatchers Monday evening, expanding the reach of an unexplained presence in the state in recent weeks.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman told the Gering Courier the sheriff’s department received at least 9 reports of drone sightings. Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said officers with his department also responded to calls of drone sightings.
On social media and according to scanner traffic, persons reported seeing as many as 50 drones in total near the Minatare community. Overman said drone sightings were reported throughout the county “from south of Stegall to north of Mitchell, over Scottsbluff and Gering and into Minatare.”
In Scottsbluff, Spencer said, people reported seeing drones in the area of Chili’s restaurant and Regional West Medical Center. Some social media comments indicated drone sightings were also reported in Sioux County, which borders Scotts Bluff County in some areas.
Spencer said officers did not report having seen the drones, however, the department did receive videos and photographs of the drones. The videos shared on social media and with Spencer weren’t clearly viewable, but do show spots of light hovering in the area.
What could be behind the drones? So far, only speculation. On social media, the speculation can be amusing, from aliens, to the concerning, such as monitoring of missile silos in Colorado and Nebraska.
“There has to be an explanation,” Spencer said.
The exact spots of drone appearances are hard to determine, he noted. Depending on your perspective on the ground, the drones could appear to be at specific locations but officers responding to said reports couldn’t locate drones. He said that the height of the drones in the reports wouldn’t result in any privacy issues, but that rules of drone operation are set out in state statutes and federal law.
“We really don’t know who is behind it,” Overman said. “There is nothing more than theories.”
