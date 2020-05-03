Family life is most important to Gering mayor

Growing up on a ranch north of Cheyenne, Wyo., gave Tony Kaufman a strong sense of family values.
Today, Kaufman maintains those values as he serves as the mayor of Gering with the support of his wife, Libby, and children Drew and Kynlee.
“I can’t stress enough how important family is and having that balance,” Kaufman said.
The emphasis on family goes beyond Kaufman’s parents, Mark and Ginny.
“My grandparents were very involved, and my parents were involved, but even beyond that, my wife is a very strong support system,” Kaufman said. “Positions like this when you’re dealing with community and making decisions that impact people, it is a time commitment. It does take a lot of time away from personal things and work-related things. So you have to have a strong support system from the personal side, the private side, and definitely from your employer’s side. I’ve been blessed to have a spouse that’s very willing to understand, and an employer that’s willing to understand that. It’s a huge component.”
When the Kaufmans moved off the family ranch operation, which had relocated to near Lake Minatare, it was a family decision to move to Gering.
“Libby and I decided we like the Valley,” Kaufman said. “The Valley was a special place, I think, just the people, and we had connections and started planting some roots with our family here. We decided Gering was a great community at the time, so we bought a home there and built a home in town.
"We really feel like it’s a unique place. The Valley, you’ve got a lot of people, but it’s still a rural component. A lot of git-'er-done attitude. A lot of people that are very welcoming to the community. Everybody kind of helps make it what it is. ... There’s just good people, good values, and a great place to raise a family.”
An internship in college at Platte Valley Bank in Scottsbluff eventually led to Kaufman’s current position as senior vice president/commercial lending department manager at the bank. He said PVB has been helpful in his efforts as mayor as well.
“I have a great, community-minded employer,” he said. “There is a time commitment there if you want to do it right, and they’ve been very gracious in allowing me to invest time back in the community in this role.”
Kaufman had served on boards, and entered the political field when members of the community approached him about running for office. Politics had been of interest in the past, but the decision wasn’t an easy one.
“It was a family decision,” Kaufman said. “It’s a team effort. We have a great team at the home front. We talked it over with the family and made sure that was something that we could try to balance.”
In the political realm, there is always the opportunity for criticism over decisions made, and Kaufman said he welcomes input from the community.
“Even growing up, I’d take criticism very well,” he said. “I use it as a personal growing opportunity. I actually welcome that kind of discussion. I don’t mind if people criticize. I certainly welcome the input. Sometimes it’s harder for people to pick up the phone and call and have a tough conversation than it is when things are going great.
"When things are good and everybody’s happy, you usually don’t hear from anybody. I’m very thankful, and I usually tell people, ‘I really do appreciate the input,’ whether it’s positive or negative because at least you know. If it’s something that we can work on to be better, then we need to know it. You’ve got to walk in someone’s shoes before you can cast judgment on what their feelings are, so I usually don’t worry about that. If that’s what they’re feeling and believing, then let’s see what we can learn from that.”
Kaufman said he has learned from many individuals in his role as mayor, including former mayors of Scottsbluff and Gering, County Commission chairmen and state senators.
“I’ve been blessed with several local politicians that have offered discussions and/or input along the way and to be a soundboard and a resource for that,” he said. “I think that just gets back to, many of them, this is home, and I think no matter what your time is serving, at the end of the day it’s still something you want to invest in and give back to it, so you always want to be a part of that process if you can help that next person.”
