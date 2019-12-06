Farm Credit Services of America presented the Cooperative Ministries Weekend Backpack Program with two checks Wednesday, Nov. 27. The first check was awarding the program with a grant that was applied for in the amount of $2,000. The second check was a gift from Farm Credit Services of America in the amount of $3,500.
This generous donation and grant will be used to purchase food for 240 students, who are currently receiving backpacks on a weekly basis. The backpack program appreciates the continued support from Farm Credit Services of America. They not only donate monetarily and provide grants, but also their office staff comes at least once a month to help the program pack meals, worked as the recycling crew, and are always available to help.
Pictured are Amy Yeager, Tracy Steele, Sharon Ullrich, Kelly Downer, Bev Burroughs, Terry Bailey, Deb Schild, Regan Boyer, Jessalynn Peterson and Missi Iasillo.
