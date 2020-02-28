When senior Tammie McElwee first picked up a pencil as a kindergartner to draw, she found something that sparked her interest.
“I first started drawing the first few years of my life,” McElwee said. “A lot of my earliest memories are of me drawing in class.”
When she was younger, she found focusing in a classroom setting was extremely challenging and wanted an outlet for all of her anger and frustration.
“I suffered from an extreme case of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) when I was younger, so I was out of control,” she said. “Art was a way for me to sit down and think about what I was doing.”
For the longest time, McElwee used art as her way to find control and independence. It was something that she truly enjoyed.
“No matter what restrictions I was given, I was still able to draw, however, I wanted. I had the freedom to do whatever I pleased.”
As McElwee began her journey to pursue art over the past 12 years, she found her true passion.
“My favorite part about art is the freedom you’re given,” McElwee said. “With the right skills, you can make anything that comes to mind. No matter how messed up it is, you can make it.”
She can’t really link her interest in art to one person specifically, but more so the work of several other artists she has come across.
“I never really got into one specific artist’s work. My work is a combination of the fine details in hundreds of people’s works.”
One of her favorite mediums to use is pencil, just because of how familiar she is with graphite.
“I do love messing around with charcoal and paint, but if I had to choose, I would always pick the standard number two pencil.”
The main reason why McElwee still pursues art is because it helps her relax.
“High school is way too stressful for me, so I turn to art as a way of easing that stress for a little bit.”
The past few years, she has grown into her passion and discovered that what she creates is completely up to her.
“A lot of what I did was what other people wanted me to do. Once I caught on and figured out not everything needs to be happy and perfect, I started creating my own art from the top of my head. Art is hard, so messing up a line or two made me think about other paths and ways of combating the error to make a beautiful piece.”
After high school, McElwee plans on attending Chadron State College to become an art teacher. She chose Chadron because it’s closer to home and will allow her to do what she wants, but her overall goal is to help future students find their passions the same way she did.
“If I can help students calm down and make it through high school the same way my art teacher helped me, I’ll be more than happy with what I’ve done with myself.”
