Following in his father’s footsteps, Nathan Flowers joined the Gering Volunteer Fire Department when he turned 21.
Now, more than 20 years later, George Flowers’ son has been the department’s chief for three years and has found a career in the fire service.
Nathan Flowers grew up in Gering, and still lives there with his wife Crystal and sons Adam and Carter. The department’s 37 volunteers have become an extension of Flowers’ family, and he said the men and women of the department are “fantastic people.”
“We’re all here for the good, we’re all here for the bad,” he said. “We work through some things. We see a lot of stuff, so we’re able to help each other out, but at the same time, we do a dangerous job, and we’ve got to be able to bond pretty good with everybody to make sure that we can trust each other to do our job.”
Support from the City of Gering allows the fire department to stay up to date with new apparatus and pieces of equipment to better perform their services. That equipment can come in the form of a new wildland grass truck or an engine or something smaller, but still just as important to improving the department’s services.
“Battery operated jaws (of life),” Flowers said. “We had hydraulic operated jaws forever. The batteries and technology has gotten so good that now we’re able to operate now with battery tools.”
While the basics of the fire service typically remain the same, Flowers said 2020 has brought new challenges.
“This year has changed all the time,” he said. “With the pandemic going on and everything it seems like we constantly change our policies and the way we respond.”
The nature of the role indicates that firefighters are often seeing people under adverse circumstances, but those who answer the call understand that what they do is necessary.
“The fire department, history and tradition, is all about being reactive,” Flowers said. “A fire occurs, we respond and put it out. Trying to be out in the community and doing fire preventions promotes some of that so we don’t have as many fires. ... Being able to arrive and help somebody on what they feel is their worst day, when they call 9-1-1, is always a good feeling. I think for most of us, that’s the reason why we do it.”
One might think that larger incidents would stick out for a first responder, but Flowers said that isn’t necessarily the case. He said he remembers is first call, a non-injury accident.
“It seems like the little ones get to you more than the big ones,” he said. “The big, big fires, I’ll always remember those, but sometimes just things get to you. The little things get to you from time to time. They’re things you’ll never forget.”
Flowers is not one to enjoy being in the limelight, but he understands that his role requires it from time to time. However, he said other roles for him as chief are important to him.
“A lot of it is managing people,” Flowers said. “A lot of it is making sure that our people are safe and provide the level of service that is expected from our community. Making sure the department is taken care of and we provide for the community, that’s what I’m here for.”
The history of the fire department is to respond when the bell rings, no matter what the call may be. Flowers tried to describe the feeling of an alert from a firefighter’s perspective.
“It’s hard to explain to people who are not in the fire service what it’s about,” he said. “There is definitely adrenaline. What goes through your mind is, you worry some for other people, making sure that everybody’s out. That adrenaline, initially it kicks in and then your training takes over. You’re able to go through your risk management process, and determine what are the steps to stop this loss. You get really kind of excited, then you focus back in on what our jobs are.
“Arriving on scene and seeing a fire that’s fully involved or something like that, you have steps you’ve got to take and then at that point it really reels you back into the things you have to do. But, boy, your heart gets pumping. As a firefighter, if you’re not excited when you see fire, maybe you’re in the wrong business. It’s always going to be something that’s exciting to us, but unfortunate to others.”
