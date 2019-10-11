Firefighters visit with Lincoln Elementary students for fire prevention week

Estefania Balthazor looks through the rungs of the ladder as she prepares to go on a ride in a fire truck. Balthazor and her classmates rode around the block before coming back to Lincoln Elementary Monday.

 LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier

Gering Volunteer Fire Department personnel visited Lincoln Elementary Monday, Oct. 7 as part of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7-11. Students learned the importance of preventing fires and rode around the block in an old fire truck.

On Monday, the fire department visited Mickie Janecek’s and Grace Wyatt’s kindergarten classes.

Students in Wyatt’s class first learned about safe and unsafe items in a house as well as practiced the stop, drop and roll technique. Firefighters Jamy Lawson and Ashley Maschmeier spoke to students in the classroom about having adults use tools like lighters and matches and if they come across these items at school or at home, to notify an adult.

Outside, students interacted with Fire Chief Nathan Flowers and firefighter Joe Rhoden about the parts of a fire suit.

“We want you to learn to not hide or be scared of firefighters,” Flowers said to the kindergartners.

Once Rhoden was fulling dressed, he walked around so the students could feel his gloves and see what he looks like. Then, they explored the fire engine before riding in 1948 American LaFrance. The fire truck is original, but has had work done to the motor. The fire department uses the LaFrance for educational purposes, like Fire Safety Week, since it is out of commission

Kindergartner Rex Zeil said his favorite part of the day was the fire trucks.

“It was good riding in the fire truck,” Zeil said. “We learned about safety.”

Some of the kindergartners said they’ve rode in a fire truck twice, since they went on a ride when they were in preschool.

Before leaving, GVFD provided the classes with Halloween inspired fire baggies with crayons, a fire badge, tips for using tools and a fire safety manual coloring book.

