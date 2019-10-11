Firefighters visit with Lincoln Elementary students for fire prevention week

Estefania Balthazor looks through the rungs of the ladder as she prepares to go on a ride in a fire truck. Balthazor and her classmates rode around the block before coming back to Lincoln Elementary Monday.
Gering Volunteer Fire Department personnel visited Lincoln Elementary Monday, Oct. 7 as part of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7-11. Students learned the importance of preventing fires and rode around the block in an old fire truck.
On Monday, the fire department visited Mickie Janecek’s and Grace Wyatt’s kindergarten classes.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Joe Rhoden, a firefighter with the Gering Volunteer Fire Department, extends his hand for a high-five from Lincoln Elementary kindergartner Analaya Garza-Flood. Some of the students were afraid to touch Rhoden’s uniform, but said he didn’t look scary.
Lauren Brant/ Gering Courier Gering Volunteer firefighter Joe Rhoden lets Lincoln kindergarten students feel his gloves during a visit to the school Monday, Oct. 7. Kindergarten students learned about fire safety.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Students in Mickie Janecek’s kindergarten classroom hold on to the side of the fire truck as they go around a corner. They learned fire safety Monday, Oct. 7 as part of Fire Prevention Week.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Ashley Maschmeier holds an oxygen tank as she shows Lincoln Elementary students the gear firefighters wear when they fight fires. Maschmeier was one of the Gering firefighters who visited the school Monday, Oct. 7.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Grace Wyatt’s kindergarten class (above) rode in a 1948 Gering fire truck during Fire Prevention Week Monday.
Gering fire chief Nathan Flowers helps LeRoy Huddleston try on a fire jacket Monday outside Lincoln Elementary. Flowers and other Gering firefighters visited with students about fire safety.
Lucas Wilson gets help putting on a fire jacket from fire chief Nathan Flowers. After taking off the jacket, Wilson climbed into the fire truck.
Students in Wyatt’s class first learned about safe and unsafe items in a house as well as practiced the stop, drop and roll technique. Firefighters Jamy Lawson and Ashley Maschmeier spoke to students in the classroom about having adults use tools like lighters and matches and if they come across these items at school or at home, to notify an adult.
Outside, students interacted with Fire Chief Nathan Flowers and firefighter Joe Rhoden about the parts of a fire suit.
“We want you to learn to not hide or be scared of firefighters,” Flowers said to the kindergartners.
Once Rhoden was fulling dressed, he walked around so the students could feel his gloves and see what he looks like. Then, they explored the fire engine before riding in 1948 American LaFrance. The fire truck is original, but has had work done to the motor. The fire department uses the LaFrance for educational purposes, like Fire Safety Week, since it is out of commission
Kindergartner Rex Zeil said his favorite part of the day was the fire trucks.
“It was good riding in the fire truck,” Zeil said. “We learned about safety.”
Some of the kindergartners said they’ve rode in a fire truck twice, since they went on a ride when they were in preschool.
Before leaving, GVFD provided the classes with Halloween inspired fire baggies with crayons, a fire badge, tips for using tools and a fire safety manual coloring book.
