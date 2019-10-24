Bulldog spirit comes in all sizes and on Friday, Oct. 18, kids learned cheers to get the crowd excited ahead of the Gering and McCook football game.
Gering High School cheerleaders organized a mini-cheer camp at the Gering Junior High School as young Bulldogs learned the motions and chants to cheer on the football team.
As parents checked in their kids, the cheerleaders played games with the kids like duck, duck goose and down by the banks. Once all the kids were there, the cheerleaders lead the group in stretches as they spelled aloud B-U-L-L-D-O-G-S.
After breaking into three age groups, the 60 little cheerleaders learned from 10 high school cheerleaders how to make a high V, low V, a T and sparkle with their hands. They learned the chants Let’s Go, Let’s Fight, Let’s Win Tonight; Jump Shake it, shake it; For the Blue, For the White and a Gering cheer.
“I like learning cheers,” third grader Lynlee Harder said. “The first one, Let’s Go, Let’s Fight, was my favorite because there’s a lot of moving.”
Harder learned from cheerleader Tori Mannel. Mannel also showed the girls different types of jumps like toe touch, table top and hurdler.
“I hope they learn it’s OK to make mistakes in front of people and nobody is going to judge them,” Mannel said.
Working through the cheers with her group, Mannel hopes the cheerleaders made an impact.
“I love how excited they get and they’re so open to learning everything,” she said. “I hope they remember the cheerleaders and some of the cheers. I hope we impacted them enough that they have a remembrance of us.”
For Autumn Hahn, while she focused to remember the cheers during the morning camp, she was excited to perform at the game.
“I’ve almost got the cheers down,” she said. “I hope to remember everything and have fun. I think I’ll have so much fun tonight.”
Cheerleader Abby Madden worked with the little cheerleaders in grades Pre-K through first in the small auxiliary gym.
“I love to see that moment when they get it,” Madden said.
From the mini-cheer camp, Madden hopes the kids understand what it means to be a cheerleader.
“For me, it’s about making them understand it’s more than yelling,” Madden said. “Mostly it’s about role modeling.”
Throughout the cheer camp, Madden said she find the most joy when the kids look up at her.
With their cheer routines and chants swirling through their heads, the little cheerleaders walked with the high school cheerleaders along the front of the bleachers at Memorial Stadium to get the crowd excited.
“I’m a little nervous,” Nataliegh Nelson said. “There’s so many people.”
They cheered for the first half, showing off their cheerleading skills and how proud they are to be blue and gold.
