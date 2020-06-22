OSHKOSH - Small town life definitely agrees with Dr. Kristin (Cartwright) Loomis.
A native of Gering, Loomis had established a practice in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. She met her future husband, Nick, and moved to Oshkosh, where she opened Whole Body Health, a family wellness center where she practices chiropractic care and acupuncture along with personal health coaching.
After graduating from Gering High School in 2008, Loomis obtained her first bachelor’s degree in Omaha, then her second and her doctor of chiropractic degree in St. Louis. A year in Scottsbluff was followed by a position as staff chiropractor at Regional West Health Services-Garden County. When son Connor was born two years ago, the Loomises chose to open Whole Body Health. Second son, Cole, came along two months ago.
Loomis specializes in pediatric and maternity, but she sees patients from newborn to 100.
“What I love is that you don’t have to treat the body with medication,” she said. “We’re treating the cause of the problem rather than masking the symptoms, treating the symptoms of a problem. Chiropractic at the basis is really focusing on nervous system function, so our adjustments help regulate the nervous system. That’s how we’re able to let the body heal itself rather than prescribing medication for a problem.”
Many patients come in with tales of taking medication or trying different approaches to deal with a problem, but the problem never truly goes away. Loomis said she enjoys working with the patient to solve their issues.
“A lot of my patients will come in, and we’ll treat them, and we’ll take care of their problem, and then I don’t see them for a long time because they don’t have those problems anymore,” Loomis said. “We’ve treated the root issue. That’s what I love about it, it’s a natural approach, and it works.”
A high school golf injury helped push Loomis toward chiropractic. Dr. Kristin Beamon treated Loomis and got her back on the course within a week.
Over the years, Loomis said getting people to understand the importance of chiropractic care has been challenging. She said people regularly see the dentist or their eye doctor, but tend to forget the importance of spine and neck care. It’s that concept that led to the business name Whole Body Health.
“We treat a lot of different, unconventional things,” Loomis said. “It’s more than just back pain fixing that we do. I work with fertility. ... I’ve worked with sinus issues. I’ve worked with systemic issues. Vertigo is one that I treat a lot. Then, of course, the usual back pain, neck pain, headaches, that kind of thing.”
Plenty of Garden County residents are in Loomis’ clientele, but some patients make the journey to Oshkosh from Gering, Scottsbluff, Chappell and Ogallala to name a few communities.
“That almost brings tears to my eyes when someone will call me and say, ‘I’m willing to drive an hour and a half to see you,’” Loomis said. “Knowing that there’s 10 other options of chiropractors in town that they could see where they live, but they’re willing to put in the time and the energy to come here and see me, means a lot. I feel like if they’re trusting me, I need to give them extra time and energy to help them.”
Loomis said she always like Gering, and she knew when she went to school that she would likely come back to Gering. She enjoyed being around her family and being able to be active in the community.
“I loved the small-town feel,” she said, “but now that I’m in Oshkosh, the even smaller town feel. It’s private and peaceful. ... I love that calm feeling in the social aspect.”
With her business located on Main Street in Oshkosh, Loomis said it was important to her to make sure the building reflected well on the community.
“Small towns like this really need good businesses that look good, too,” she said. “You drive through a lot of small towns, and everything looks like it’s in shambles. It just makes you really sad, and makes you wonder what the future is going to be 10, 20 years from now. I don’t want my kid to grow up looking back at his hometown and seeing nothing.”
Whether it’s treating a baby with colic or an adult with vertigo, Loomis enjoys looking at past success and future results.
“I like people to know that I’m just a one-stop shop for chiropractic,” she said. “I’m a one-stop shop for all things health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.