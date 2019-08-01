Former Scottsbluff finance director takes role as Gering's city treasurer

A familiar face returns to Gering as the city has hired Renae Jimenez as its new finance director/city treasurer.
Jimenez, a 1987 Banner County graduate, attended Chadron State College prior to entering a career in the accounting industry.
“After graduation, I went to work in Scottsbluff for Greg Detty, whose company was later purchased by FALCO, Fred Lockwood and Company,” she said. “I worked for them for several years before I went to work for Dennis Wiedeman for a few months.”
When a position for city treasurer at the City of Scottsbluff came open, Jimenez applied and was hired. She was in that job for the next 13 years.
“I left the area after that and took a job as finance director for the City of Grand Island,” she said. “Two years later I was at Hastings as their finance director and later transferred into their utilities department as their process financial analyst.”
It was family who brought her back to the area. He daughter had moved back to Scottsbluff for a job in the school system. Her son had stayed in the area working for the federal government.
“This is home, so I decided to come back,” Jimenez said. “Fortunately, the finance director position with the City of Gering was open, so that’s how I got here.”
Although she’s been in the position for only a few weeks, Jimenez said she is looking forward to assisting department heads, council members, mayor and the city administrator to make the budget work for the city.
“There are challenges that every municipality faces and there are no easy answers for any of them,” she said. “Every city has different sources of revenue and types of services they offer. I enjoy working with others to figure out how to best meet the needs of the community and be good stewards of the city’s resources.”
Jimenez is still getting familiar with the city’s upcoming budget, but said it’s always a challenge to balancing revenues with requests for funding.
“I’m also looking forward to re-establishing connections in the area,” she said. “It’s calming to me to already know many of the people I’ll be working with. A couple of employees I worked with in Scottsbluff, but I’m also looking forward to meeting new people I haven’t worked with before.”
She added she also wants to familiarize herself with what’s going on in the community. “I want to know the direction the city wants to go and how fast we can get there while still balancing our funding with our needs and wants.”