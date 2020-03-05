Truffula trees hung from the ceiling in Jennifer Bohnsack’s kindergarten classroom at Geil Elementary on Monday, March 2 as her students celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Day.
With seven stations set up around the classroom, students worked on district standards from graphing terminology to patterns with Seuss-inspired activities. Using colored goldfish crackers, the students counted and sorted them onto a graph. Then, they colored in how many of each color goldfish they had and talked with their classmates which colors they had more and less of in each bag.
Art was also incorporated into the activities as students used tissue paper to create truffula trees.
“It’s so easy,” Dominic said. “I’m just picking random colors to put on the paper. It’s super fun.”
Wrapping a small piece of tissue paper on the eraser end of a pencil, students dipped the paper into glue before securing it onto a round piece of construction paper.
“I’m using orange, pink and green,” Holden said. “I like all those colors.”
As he made his creation, Holden decided to name his tree.
“I’m going to call it the magic tree because I’m pretending it’s made of gold.”
Tatum also enjoyed the Seuss activities.
“We get to do some cool stuff at the beginning of the day,” she said.
While at The Lorax book coloring station, Tatum and her classmates read a story, featuring Seuss characters and objects around the world. Within the text, students looked for colors, which told them what colors to use.
“I like that we get to color because it’s fun,” Tatum said. “We read the page and then color the picture.”
Throughout the day, Bohnsack as well as guests read her students various Seuss books. Jackson said his favorite book is “One Fish, Two Fish. Red fish, Blue fish.”
“It’s my favorite because it has fish in it and I like fishing,” Jackson said.
Since he likes fishing, Jackson’s favorite station was the graphing station.
“I like to play with my Goldfish, so it was easy for me to sort,” he said.
The Cat in Hat cup stacking station was a fun, yet challenging station for the students. Using mini red, plastic cups and small pieces of paper, the students stacked the cups as high as they could before the piece crashed to the ground.
“It’s wiggly,” Isaac said as he added another cup onto the pile. “We had a tall one that came up to my eyes, but it fell over.”
Throughout the school day, the kindergarten students enjoyed celebrating Seuss’ birthday while also learning through fun activities.
“I just looked at the standards and came up with fun activities they could do to meet those standards,” Bohnsack said. “I wanted it to be a STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) day with the goal to provide something for them to learn.”
