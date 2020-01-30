Geil students celebrate test growth by taping principal, counselor to wall

Geil Elementary students were cheering and laughing as they grabbed pieces of duct tape and wrapped it around their principal and counselor, securing them to the wall.
After working hard on their district maps test, students were rewarded for their academic growth with an assembly on Friday, Jan. 17. Students who grew academically earned a piece of tape to help secure principal Angela Morris and counselor Matt Janecek to the wall.
Climbing onto a chair and covered by a large, black trash bag, Morris and Janecek prepared to get stuck.
“I’m feeling so excited,” Morris said as students started taping her to the wall. “I’m thrilled to do this because it’s hard to go through testing, but it’s exciting to see them grow.”
Morris came up with the idea ahead of the district-wide MAPS test and approached Janecek.
“When Mrs. Morris asked if I would be willing to participate in something as an incentive for MAPS testing, I didn’t hesitate,” Janecek said. “Our kids and staff work so hard, I was happy to be a part.”
Students cheered as their classmates made their way up with tape.
“It’s good because they tortured us with testing,” fourth grader Leonell Bicharra said. “I’m happy because we get to do something to our principal.”
Once the students placed their pieces of tape, the teachers used extra tape to reinforce the pieces to the wall. Then it was time for pie.
Each grade level teacher announced the students in their classes who grew the most during the testing. Those students were given a plate covered in whipped cream to throw at either Morris or Janecek.
In Crystal Venable’s fifth grade class, Emily Parker, Trell Gorsuch and Porter Kelley were the three students who grew the most and had an opportunity to throw a pie.
“I was scared because I’ve only been up there to win something once before that,” Emily said. “I’m really bad at learning, so I was surprised I grew 20.”
Emily added, “When they said my name, my heart dropped. I was really happy because my hard work paid off.”
As Trell walked to the front of the gym and grabbed his plate of whipped cream, he decided to throw his pie at principal Morris.
“I chose Mrs. Morris because she’s smaller and I can reach her,” he said.
Despite the having fun throwing whipped cream at his principal, Trell said a highlight of the assembly was seeing the younger students throwing pies.
“The pieing because it was funny to watch their reactions,” Trell said. “One of my favorite parts about pieing was seeing one of the kindergartners hit Mr. Janecek in the face.”
Porter chose Janecek to throw his whipped cream at and as he pushed the plate through the air, he laughed as Janecek got whipped cream on his arm.
“I went for Mr. Janecek and the only reason was because it’s funny and just to see a guy that tall that it is amazing seeing him all covered in tape,” he said.
With all the whipped cream and tape used, first grader Ali Johnston said she enjoyed the assembly and seeing her principal and counselor covered in white.
“It was fun,” Johnston said. “Mr. Janecek was my favorite because he got it all over his face.”
Knowing it was almost time to pull the chairs out, Morris hoped the tape held them up. While Janecek and Morris fell within a few seconds, the gym erupted in laughter as the students and staff applauded Morris and Janecek.
“The chair was scary,” Morris said. “The chair wasn’t very tall, so we didn’t fall very far.”
As Morris helped clean up the gym as the students headed back to class, she said, “We appreciate the kids for working so hard. It just makes me smile thinking about it.”
