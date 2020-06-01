Every year Gering’s Scout Troop 3 comes together at West Lawn Cemeterywith one purpose; place an American flag on the grave of every veteran in the cemetery.
“They fought for what we live for today,” Scout member Liam Blythe said. “It is important that we do this.”
Troop 3 has been placing flags on veterans’ graves at West Lawn “in the neighborhood of at least 20 years,” Troop Scout Master Loren Moench said.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t change the tradition, Moench said. The Veteran’s Association said the Scouts could not place flags on the graves of veterans in National Cemeteries, but it did not pertain to the local cemeteries.
So Saturday, May 23, the troop members took American flags and walked through the cemetery placing flags on graves with a silver cross. The cross was provided and placed on veterans’ graves by the Gering American Legion.
“We do it out of respect for our veterans,” Scout member Brendon Hinze said.
Junior Scout Master John Moench has been placing flags for at least six years because the veterans “fought for our freedom and won it for us. They died for our freedom so I want to come and honor them.”
Working together the Scouts covered the whole cemetery in a few hours trying not to miss any veterans.
On Monday, the Gering American Legion Post #36 members came together to hold the annual Memorial Day celebration. Wearing patriotic masks, made by Gering auxiliary member Angie Foster, the honor guard stood at attention before the gun salute.
“I’m glad we got to do it (the celebration),” Gering Sons of the American Legion’s Eldon Kaufman said. Kaufman was one of the organizers of the celebration.
From the placing of the American flags by Troop 3 members to Monday’s celebration, the veterans entombed at West Lawn were honored for the sacrifices they made.
Maunette Loeks provided information to this story.
