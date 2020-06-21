GERING - The Gering City Band is currently on hiatus, according to a press release issued by the City of Gering.
In the release, director Randy Rains says that the Gering City Band is committed to the health and safety of the community and its musicians.
“We find ourselves in an uncertain place given the COVID-19 threat. It saddens us to announce that our 2020 summer season is on hiatus until we can adequately establish a high level of safety for our performers and audience members. If circumstances allow us to resume rehearsals and concerts, we will make that notification as soon as possible,” Raines said in the release.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Raines, 308-662-5546.
