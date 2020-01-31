Gering competes in UNK honor choir

Six Gering vocal students attended the University of Nebraska — Kearney Honor Choral Clinic on Monday, Jan. 27 where the students worked among 400 students to perform a concert at the end of the day.
Gering choir director Shelly Muggli was very proud of her students for making the choir.
“I’m extremely proud of the kids,” Muggli said. “It’s hard to get new music, and in this case, we didn’t get it very timely, so to put together such a good concert is good to see. I was able to listen to a few of the rehearsals from each of the groups, and to work under someone they’re unfamiliar with alongside kids they don’t know, I just thought it was a fantastic product.”
Students who represented the Bulldogs in Kearney were juniors Kayle Morris, Victoria Eckerberg, Tori Mannel and seniors Hannah Splattstoesser, Makayla Onstott and Adam Flowers.
The clinic in particular has been happening for many years, but this is Gering’s second year to ever attend. Muggli believes that visiting the clinic has been a great experience for her students.
Rehearsals started at 8:45 a.m., as high school students and both instrumental and vocal directors filled the UNK campus. Along with the honor choir, there was also a festival choir, a women’s choir, an honor band and a festival band. Each group performed at the end of the day, as well as the UNK Wind Ensemble and the UNK Choraleers.
Each song, in all of the performance groups, was selected to not only challenge all of the students, but also create a spectacular concert.
During her first year attending the clinic, Morris performed in the women’s chorus.
“I want to do something with music in college,” Morris said. “I auditioned to get more experience.”
Morris has been singing ever since she was 5 years old. She can credit this passion to her mom. Morris said she enjoyed this clinic in particular because she has made a lot of friends.
“It opens you up a lot and it’s just fun.”
This was Onstott’s second year of being accepted to the festival choir. She heard about the clinic when she was a sophomore and continues to enjoy it.
“I’ve learned to always try (auditioning),” Onstott said. “I know a lot of people are scared to try different things because they don’t know if they’re going make it, but honestly, it’s so much fun.”
Onstott’s favorite selection was “Adiemus” by Karl Jenkins, a new age choral arrangement that has no particular meaning but mimics an instrumental-like song.
From what she has noticed, Muggli believes her students typically benefit from attending performance groups at a higher level.
“I know that a lot of times honor choirs are thought to be recruiting programs for those specific schools, but I really think that it’s just like workshops for teachers, where you go to become a better educator,” she said. “I really believe that honor choirs are where kids can go to become better musicians. I think learning from other directors is important, so they get different perspectives than their own director. I also think that when you get students around other students that are doing what they love to do, it produces a very good product.”
