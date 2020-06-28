Gering continues administrator search

The City of Gering continues to move toward the interview stage for candidates interested in becoming the new city administrator.
The process to find a new administrator started last fall after City Administrator Lane Danielzuk announced his retirement. However, he agreed to stay until the end of 2020 to allow the city time to find that candidate and allow him or her to work with Danielzuk to learn the operation.
Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said the administrator search has been on a back burner the last few months while the city dealt with the effects of the COID-19 pandemic.
Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel, UNL Associate Professor and Extension Specialist for Entrepreneurship/Business Development, has been working with the city to conduct the search process.
In a special session on Monday, she outlined to city council members where the search stands so far and explained the interview and selection process.
She added it was a good decision to include the city’s department heads in the discussion, asking them who would be the ideal candidate for the position. She wanted to know their vision for Gering’s future and how the successful candidate would fit into that vision.
One of the essential qualities is the new administrator must be a servant leader. Many of the qualities also overlapped in different areas of leadership.
Qualities that came up consistently were someone who is approachable, is consistent and shows compassion. The candidate must also be a “realistic visionary” that can link the big picture with actionable steps that can move the city forward.
“We spent a lot of time reviewing the administrator characteristics,” Mayor Kaufman said. “They’re important to match the culture of our administration so the successful candidate knows the direction we’re heading and how to get there. This decision is one of the most important ones we can make as a council.”
Burkhart-Kriesel said the overlap of many of the new administrator’s qualities indicated to her that both council and department heads are on the same page for the type of administrator they’d like to see. It shows cohesion in the organization’s structure.
“COVID-19 had an impact on our timeline, but not a whole lot,” Burkhart-Kriesel said. “The next step is the interview process, so we need to point out some of the do’s and don’ts.”
She said the “don’t” list can sneak up on interviewers, so council should be aware of them in order to avoid problems.
Some of the questions to be avoided include marital/family status, age, disabilities and citizenship status. Any question that doesn’t apply directly the job should be avoided.
“Any good interview process treats every candidate equally,” Burkhart-Kriesel said. “That means the questions need to be the same for everyone.”
After the special meeting, Mayor Kaufman said the council plans to meet again on June 25 at noon to probably go through the interview process, discuss potential questions for candidates and coordinate the interview process.
As of Monday, eight candidates from across the country have submitted their credentials for the position. More might come in prior to the actual interviews, which Kaufman said could start around mid-July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.