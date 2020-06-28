After a sudden end to the year and months of uncertainty surrounding graduations across the country, Gering High School Seniors on Sunday celebrated Commencement with their classmates at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
In his speech, “An Open Letter to COVID-19,” Adam Flowers questioned why the virus took so much from the seniors – from activities to prom – and then, he said, “thank you.”
“I guess while I’m on the topic of thanking something as strange as a virus, I could also say thank you to COVID-19 for teaching me how to be grateful for what I have,” he said. “Thank you for allowing me to appreciate being introverted. While it may seem silly, you also taught me a much bigger lesson that I don’t think I would’ve learned anywhere else.”
Flowers explained that when he started high school he enjoyed it, but the thought of graduation was always at the back of his mind. As he worked his way up to senior year, the urge to just be done with high school grew stronger. By senior year, graduation was on his mind daily.
When COVID-19 turned his bedroom into his classroom, he began to regret wanting time to move faster. He’d always looked forward to the major moments brought by senior year and wishes he’d spent more time enjoying what was happening at other points in his high school career.
“While I was writing this speech, I really just thought it was pointless because I kept wondering if we’ll even have a ceremony,” said Flowers. “The past few months have been a period of uncertainty and all of this should be a reminder that we have to take everything day by day.”
His feelings echoed those shared by the ceremony’s first senior speaker, Alannah Ventura.
“You only get to be in high school once, and you only have one shot at making these memories that will stay with you forever,” she said. “What’s the rush? Why are we all in such a big hurry to grow up?”
She told her friends to stop worrying about what’s coming next and the accompanying “what ifs,” and instead focus on what is happening now.
“As I was strolling through the empty school halls one last time by myself on senior checkout day, I realized something,” she said. “I realized that, as crazy as it may sound, I am actually grateful for this life altering pandemic.”
Being stuck in quarantine gave her time to reflect, she said.
“From now on, I’m going to pay attention to the good things I have in my life,” she said. “I’m going to stop worrying about the future.”
Although the students had lost so much, Ventura and Flowers encouraged them to look at the bright side. COVID took away milestones, but left memories they wouldn’t have otherwise.
Had it not been for coronavirus, graduation wouldn’t have been outside under blue skies. There wouldn’t have been multiple parades celebrating seniors, and senior skip day was “epic,” joked Flowers.
“While that’s an optimistic view on such a tragic thing, it’s the truth,” said Flowers. “So, once again, thank you to COVID-19 for making our senior year one to remember, and setting us up for a brilliant, resilient future, assuming the Murder Hornets don’t get us first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.