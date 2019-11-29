Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO BRING HEAVY SNOW AND SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TO PORTIONS OF THE AREA THIS WEEKEND... ...MAJOR IMPACTS TO TRAVEL EXPECTED... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 60 MPH. * WHERE...GOSHEN COUNTY IN WYOMING INCLUDING THE CITY OF TORRINGTON AND SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY IN NEBRASKA INCLUDING THE CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF. * WHEN...6 PM THIS EVENING UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE DUE TO ICY, SNOW PACKED ROADS AND WHITEOUT CONDITIONS. SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING OF SNOW IS LIKELY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&