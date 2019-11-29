The Gering Merchants Association has canceled its holiday parade.
The parade had been scheduled for Friday night, with a start at 6 p.m.
However, with severe weather planned, organizer ReNae Garton said the difficult decision to cancel the parade had to be made.
"I don't believe we have ever had to cancel before," she said. "We are just very concerned about the safety aspects, with it being so icy, we don't want anyone to get hurt."
The parade will not be rescheduled.
Weather forecasts have another storm moving in and continuing through the weekend. With that, Garton said, the Santa's Village grand opening will also be postponed. Santa's Village will have its grand opening next weekend Dec. 7. The village will be open for the first Saturday of the season, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more details about activities in Gering during the holiday season, visit the Gering Merchants Association on Facebook or or call Garton, 308-641-2842.
