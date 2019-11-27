Gering Junior High students prepare to treat the community to concert

Festive holiday music echoed from the music room at Gering Junior High School Monday, Nov. 25 as students prepared to entertain the community Monday.
Gering Junior High School band members spent class time Monday, Nov. 25 rehearsing for their annual Christmas concert, which will take place on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Gering High School’s new auditorium.
Band teacher Natalie Prokop said the free music concert will feature performances from sixth, seventh, eighth grades and jazz band. She anticipates the concert lasting about an hour.
“It’s just an opportunity to kick off the holiday season with cheery, bright music,” Prokop said. “I always think it’s fun to start off December with music and festivities.”
With the transition of sixth graders to the Gering Junior High School this school year, Prokop can work with the students regularly, which she said has helped sixth graders progress quicker through the curriculum. The goal is for the sixth grade band to get through a page of music curriculum a week. Currently, the sixth graders are on pages 14 and 15 compared to last year reaching those pages in March. The music program has also had steady enrollment.
“Our retention has been better this year,” Prokop said. “No one has dropped.”
Previously, the students were bused in once a week for band, with weeks sometimes between visits due to breaks and weather.
After seeing the sixth grade band members progress throughout the semester, Prokop decided they were ready to perform and added them to Monday’s show.
“We literally just told them last week,” she said. “They have grown so much, we’re going to add them.”
The bands will perform in age order with sixth grade opening the show and the jazz band closing.
Monday was the students’ final rehearsal ahead of the concert because of the snow day Tuesday and the Thanksgiving break. Still, Prokop is excited to showcase her students’ talents in a joy-filled Christmas concert.
“It’s a great adrenaline rush,” she said. “I’m actually pleased with where they’re at.”
Losing Tuesday to run through the show one final time, Prokop hopes her students continue to practice on their own ahead of the concert.
Some of the songs students will perform are Starsplitter Fanfare, Dance of the Jabberwocky, First Rockin’ Christmas and various Santa-themed holiday songs.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., which is when the band members have to arrive for warm-up. Students will meet in the high school band room before taking the stage.
Prokop said, “I’m excited about it.”
