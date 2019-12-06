The Friends of the Gering Public Library along with staff will host the annual Mingle and Jingle Open House on Friday, Dec. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the library.
This year our Adopt-a-School partner, Lincoln Elementary plans to provide carolers after school for our enjoyment.
Everyone is invited to drop in and enjoy refreshments, a chance for fabulous door prizes, and holiday cheer.
For more information contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.
