Gering merchants show support for graduates

The windows of downtown merchants aren’t filled with their usual displays and advertising.
The Gering Merchants Association led a special project to honor the Gering High School class of 2020 with banners representing every graduating senior. The signs are placed in business windows throughout the downtown streets.
Merchants chairperson RaNae Garton said she got the idea from a banner at Main Street Appliance supporting the Gering soccer team. After talking to the association, the decision was made to create an individual banner for each senior as a show of support.
“From there, I just reached out to all the businesses with a door or a window or a storefront and asked for permission to put them up,” Garton said. “It was just so overwhelming the support that we got. Everybody was like, ‘Absolutely. Take as many windows as you want and do what you need to do.'”
Gering High School principal Rocky Schneider said it was a good way to honor graduates whose senior year was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Seeing the incredible support for our GHS Class of 2020 shown by the Gering Merchants Association was moving,” Schneider said. “This year’s seniors have shown adaptability at its highest level and we know it has to be disappointing for them to not have the normal end-of-year celebratory senior experience. This gesture by the Merchants just lets them know Gering stands behind them and that our community sees and wants to celebrate their accomplishments during this situation.”
Ann Brown of JBC Inc. said the business was glad to show support for the students.
“We’re thrilled to have it,” Brown said. “They need some kind of recognition.”
The Merchants absorbed all of the cost for the project, but it couldn’t have been successful without the support of the businesses.
“We didn’t ask for anything from any businesses,” Garton said. “Times are really tough and we just didn’t want to put a burden on anybody. We had the funds available, so we thought, ‘Let’s just do it and not ask for anything in return.’”
In a couple of weeks, the students will be able to go get their sign as a keepsake for the class of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.