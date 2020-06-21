The opening day of the Gering City pool drew individuals of all ages to the water, as parents said, this was a day their kids have been looking forward to.
“Obviously the opening of the pool is what the kids have been waiting for,” Parent Jill Trautman said. “It still makes you a little nervous and cautious, but I am so glad they worked with the city so it can be as safe as possible for the kids.”
Trautman said, her three kids were excited to swim at the Gering pool as she referred to the opening of the pool as one of few activities for kids in the area, which hasn’t been canceled or closed.
Local kids said, they were unsure whether or not the pool was going to reopen and since the news of opening measures, they have been waiting for opening day. The kids said, swimming at the Gering pool is it is their favorite activities of the summer and without the pool’s opening the majority of their summer would have been spend inside.
Gering City Pool Manager Ben Veilleux said, their first day open went well and he was pleased the pool stayed within capacity numbers early on, so everyone could enjoy the facilities without having to be turned away.
With staff members patrolling the pool and deck areas, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces every 30 minutes and cashiers keeping count of occupancy numbers, Veilleux said, opening day was running smoothly in terms of keeping health safety as a priority.
“So far everything has been going well and luckily we got everything ready in time to open today,” Veilleux said.
All normal functioning areas of the pool such as the slides and diving board are open and available to the public, Veillux said, and more information about swimming lessons will be available in the upcoming weeks.
In addition to increased sanitation efforts, Vailleux said, the chlorine additive which goes into the water can even provide parents with an increased sense of security due to its sanitizing properties.
Vailleux said, with their recently extended fencing areas they can accommodate a higher number of spectators and those swimming in the pool area.
Between Vailleux, parents such as Trautman and a number of kids ranging in age, the opening day at the Gering Pool was an exciting an promising event of the summer.
