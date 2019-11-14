Gering High School has been named one of five state finalists in the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow contest again this year. This marks the fourth year in a row GHS has been named a state finalist in the nationwide competition that challenges students to solve community problems through science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills.
For GHS Samsung adviser Brett Moser, the news came early Thursday, Nov. 14.
“I found out this morning when I pulled into the school and I checked my phone,” Moser said.
He informed his students shortly after noon about the news.
“Students are about to come in and I have the email open and on the projector,” he said.
There are roughly 15 students involved in this year’s project, which seeks to help address community needs with water conservation and transportation. Physics and engineering students are working on the project.
With the announcement that Gering is in the top five in Nebraska, Moser said the students will focus on composing their plan, ahead of the Dec. 4 deadline.
“Now we have to submit the activity plan, which is our plan of action of how we’re going to go about the project,” Moser said.
After the five finalists submit their materials, Samsung will announce the state winner around the end of the year.
Due to Gering’s recent success and advancement to the National Winner and National Finalist levels, Gering is the winningest school in the contest’s 10-year history. In a press release, Samsung said the students have transformed the local community. Samsung recently released a success story video about Gering’s endeavors over the past few years in this competition.
The video is available on starherald.com.
