Gering High School one act students ran through their one act performance of “Nora’s Lost” by Alan Haehnel Thursday, Dec. 5 ahead of district competition in Sidney Friday. With time for only a few more run throughs, one acts adviser Jennifer Dillinger was focused on helping the students fulfill their mantra.
“We have 40 students, including the actors and crew for the set and lights,” Dillinger said. “Our mantra for this season is to value the arts, value the people and tell the story.”
“Nora’s Lost” is a story that explores the issues of people who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and the effect that has on the family. Throughout the performance, the students are focused on exploring the issues surrounding the disease as well as portraying the emotions.
“It’s a sad, sweet story,” Dillinger said. “With the construction, we knew we couldn’t do a complex set and I had ordered the scripts to read, so I figured this year would be a good year for this one act.”
The main character is Nora Blodget, who follows the vision of her late husband into the woods as she is debilitated by Alzheimer’s disease. Throughout her wandering, the audience gets to see Nora’s life flash before her. Her memories reveal her role as a dynamic teacher, loving mother and compassionate wife. Nora’s daughter learns her mother is missing and it becomes a race to find her mother in time. Students portray the trees in the woods that move Nora along her journey, filled with heartache over her son serving in the war as she tries to keep her family together.
Trinitee Randall, in her second year in one acts, portrayed the older version of Nora.
“I was in one acts last year for my first year,” Randall said. “I liked it so much I tried to be the lead and Ms. Dillinger gave it to me.”
As she gets into character and roams through the trees on stage, Randall said the challenge is portraying her character’s confusion.
“The hardest part is staying confused when I don’t have a lot of lines,” she said.
Throughout their rehearsals, Randall said she and her teammates warm-up back stage and motivate each other to improve after each performance.
“We do warm-ups before we perform and we know if we mess up, it’s not the end of the world,” she said. “As soon as it’s done, they tell me what I can improve on for next time.”
Students focused on hitting their cues and not messing up their lines during Thursday’s practice, especially after coming back to the one act after Thanksgiving break.
Alex Backus portrayed Nora’s son Mark, who was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War. Backus said the one act has challenged him as an actor to portray strong emotions.
“Acting comes natural to me, but when I’m having an off day, I think of sad things to get me in the right mindset,” Backus said. “I think about people who have had children and parents with this and portray that emotion through my acting.”
From his involvement in one acts, Backus learned “Emotions are really powerful whether that be laughing or sadness.”
As a team, Backus said everyone contributed something unique to the story.
“We’ve got a great team and have the potiential to do great things,” he said.
While Nora’s journey comes to a sad end, the story of her continues as her daughter revisits scrapbook photos with her daughter.
