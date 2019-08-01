Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... .ABUNDANT MONSOONAL MOISTURE WILL MOVE INTO SOUTHEAST WYOMING TODAY. SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS CONVERSE, NIOBRARA AND NORTHERN GOSHEN COUNTIES, AS WELL AS THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. THUNDERSTORMS MAY PRODUCE PERIODS OF VERY HEAVY RAINFALL. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA AND WYOMING, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN WESTERN NEBRASKA, BOX BUTTE, DAWES, MORRILL, NORTH SIOUX, SCOTTS BLUFF, AND SOUTH SIOUX. IN WYOMING, CONVERSE COUNTY LOWER ELEVATIONS, GOSHEN COUNTY, AND NIOBRARA COUNTY. * FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * ABUNDANT MONSOONAL MOISTURE WITH SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING VERY HEAVY RAINFALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&