Gering's downtown plaza nearing completion

Work on a stage area and some finishing touches are underway as the City of Gering works to complete the downtown plaza.
The plaza, on 11th Street, has flowers coming up through the mulch and trees and grass preparing to show their spring colors as a team works to build a stage. Fire pits are in the works on a couple of patio areas. Expected completion is in May.
“We’re very excited,” Gering City Planner Annie Folck said. “We’re very, very pleased with the way it came together. The design and everything, and I have to give Chrissy Land the credit for her incredible landscape design because I think it’s truly what we had hoped for as far as it’s completely unique to our area. There’s not another space like it in Scottsbluff and Gering.”
Waiting for guidance and hoping that concerns about the coronavirus die down, Folck said plans are in the works to bring in a farmer’s market on Thursday nights with vendors and possibly live music. The start and end dates for the farmer’s market are yet to be determined.
“Along with that, we’re hoping to get some people to come, similar to what they do in Scottsbluff where they bring in some musicians to entertain, so that on Thursday evenings people can go down and get their produce, maybe get something for supper and have a place to sit and listen to some music and just make a nice atmosphere downtown,” she said.
Activities besides the bands could include outdoor movies among other things.
“Some of that’s still yet to be determined, but we’re really excited about the potential there, especially once the stage is done,” Folck said. “When we know a little more about what the future holds as far as people traveling and doing larger-scale gatherings – and by that I mean more than 10 people – we’ll know a little bit more about what the summer holds.”
Getting the stage completed will help complete the look of the park.
“That’s going to be exciting,” Folck said. “Along with that plaza, we are hoping to get some activities going out there, of course with the caveat that who knows how any activities are going to be for this year, but if some of the concerns about coronavirus die down, we’re hoping to continue. From what we’ve been told, outdoor activities there’s a little less risk than indoor activities. We’ll find out when we get further guidance on all of that.”
Folck said that as warmer months approach, there is increased interest in using the park for weddings, family gatherings and corporate events.
“There’s definitely the interest there,” Folck said. “People are very excited to use the space, which is exactly what we were hoping for. We’re very excited about all of that. The stage and then we’re in the process of working on fire pits as well that would go in the two patio areas there, which I think will be a huge draw for people, even when there’s not an event for people to come down. It’s going to be the back yard everyone wishes they had.”
