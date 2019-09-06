On Aug. 26, the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) recognized four Gering School Board members with Awards of Achievement. Brent Holliday, Josh Lacy, Brian Copsey, and Mary Winn were all recognized at the Gering Area Meeting for their volunteer time and commitment to education.
School board members across the state have the opportunity to participate in board development training by attending workshops and conferences to strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy, and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement. These Awards of Achievement acknowledge the advocacy efforts, participation in NASB services and programs, and attendance at workshops and events.
“We are grateful to have such an engaged and committed Board,” Superintendent Bob Hastings said. “These individuals truly care about the growth and success of Gering students and staff. We are fortunate to have their leadership and vision moving our District forward.”
School Board Members were acknowledged for attaining the following recognition levels:
Brent Holliday - Level 3; Josh Lacy - Level 3; Brian Copsey - Level 5; and Mary Winn - Level 6.
For more information regarding the NASB Awards of Achievement Program and levels, visit http://members.nasbonline.org/index.php/programs-services/awards-of-achievement-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.