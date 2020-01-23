When senior Alethia Henderson picked up the flute for the very first time in sixth grade, she realized that it was a passion she would continue for the rest of her life.
“When I was in fifth grade, there was a girl in the year above me and she played flute,” Henderson said. “I thought it looked really cool, so I wanted to try it. I know the first time I put all three pieces together, I couldn’t make a sound and I was totally devastated. The day that I came home and my mom was like, ‘I made a sound, I figured it out’ and we got me to play a sound, it was the most amazing feeling ever.”
Since then, not only has she grown as a flutist, but also she’s grown as a person.
“I think I’ve grown more confident in myself,” she said. “When I started, I didn’t really know what I was doing, so I always played quietly or I’d get super nervous playing in front of even just a small group of people; but now, I think I’m more confident in my abilities.”
Henderson has become more comfortable playing in front of the class, solos and large audiences.
She credits her growth to former Gering band director, Randy Raines.
“He just never let me give up or think less of myself. He always encouraged me and told me that even when I didn’t get it right the first time, I’d get it right later or just to keep working on it. I think he’s a big part of the reason why I have more confidence now, just because he’d always push me to do more solos, push me to perform more in front of small groups, big groups. He just always helped me get to the point where I was always more comfortable with myself and playing. He kept band interesting and I liked all the opportunities he gave me.”
In her career, she has been involved in several performing groups, such as the Oregon Trail Honor Band, High Plains Honor Band and the Nebraska All-State Honor Band. Aside from these groups, she has also participated in the Gering summer marching band and the Gering City Band.
“I think my favorite part about city band is being able to play with the whole community, whether it’s the older members or the younger members and just all of us coming together throughout the different age groups and recognizing that band is something that outlasts your time in school.”
Her favorite part about playing the flute is how fun and enjoyable it is.
“Being able to play (the music) so fast, your fingers just feel like they’re flying and when you get to know the piece of music on your own, they just go on their own. I think being able to listen to yourself do that is just one of my favorite parts of playing the instrument.”
Henderson is also involved in other groups and activities, such as National Honors Society, Key Club and Quiz Bowl. She is also a first-year soprano in the Gering choir and enjoys being able to sing.
“Honestly what got me into choir was that I had such a huge class load, that I was like, ‘I need a class where I go and I sing.’ Now that I’m in it, I really like singing.”
She had also been a part of several other choral performing groups in the past few years.
After graduation, Henderson plans to major in chemistry, but also wants to stay involved in music, either as a double-major or minor.
Photo by David Henderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.