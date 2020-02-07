Standing in the middle of the basketball court Friday night, Adreick Conn and Morgan Van Anne were in shock. They had been crowned the Winter Royalty king and queen.
“I was surprised,” Van Anne said.
Prior to the announcement, Van Anne and Conn made a bet about who would be crowned king and queen and where each other would land within the court.
“We made a bet,” Van Anne said.
Conn added, “We had the same guess. We both thought we would get second place.”
Van Anne added, “We bet $20.”
As they waited for the crowning ceremony between the girls and boys basketball game, Van Anne received a text message from her dad.
“My dad text me and asked if I was going to lose,” she said.
For both Van Anne and Conn, being crowned royalty was a family tradition.
“I was expecting all week to get second,” he said. “But my sister won the winter royalty and the other won homecoming queen. They told me, ‘You better win.’”
Van Anne’s oldest sister was also crowned royalty and her other sibling was the first attendant. As they stood there and were crowned, there was not much time afterward to congratulate the rest of the court, especially since Bryce Sherrell and Ebbers Kolton had to compete.
For the ladies, Van Anne said, “We’re all pretty close, so we didn’t care who the winner was. We all congratulated each other afterward.”
As the court walked into the Weborg 21 Centre Saturday night, Conn said it was a fun dance. Van Anne agreed.
“It was one of the best winter dances,” she said. “My favorite part was taking pictures with my friends.”
While it wasn’t planned, Van Anne said all the girls wore black, sparkly dresses.
“We just all wore the same thing, which was cool,” she said.
First attendants were Bryce Sherrell and Ali Boswell and second attendants were Kolton Ebbers and Allison Maschmeier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.