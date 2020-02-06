Fourteen music students performed in the Chadron High Plains Honor Choir and Band on the evening of Feb. 4.
Band director Ben Veilleux took ten students. He said that he believes students really have great opportunities to learn a lot from honors ensembles.
“The one thing that’s nice about the audition material for High Plains is that it gives kids exposure (to certain challenges),” Veilleux said. “It’s not necessarily super out of this world, so even just preparing the audition piece is really helpful. The overall experience of the honor band is always a good thing because it not only reinforces what we, as the directors, say to the kids who attend, but it also gives people different ways to think about things.”
The festivities started on Feb. 3, with rehearsals for both band and choir kicking off at 9 a.m. Students from across Nebraska as well as towns in South Dakota and Wyoming attended both groups. Aside from the honor band and choir, there were performances from Chadron State College students and even a flute recital in the evening.
Senior Alannah Ventura was thrilled about this honor band in particular. This was her third year attending.
“I decided to audition my sophomore year because I had heard really good things about High Plains Honor Band and it sounded like something I’d like to be apart of, as well as giving me the opportunity to advance further in my music skills,” Ventura said. “I felt like keeping up the tradition of going to High Plains and just getting better and better at my music every single day.”
The band played various songs from traditional American composers to composers from other countries.
Four students represented Gering in the honor choir.
Junior Victoria Eckerberg has been attending High Plains for three years, although her sophomore and junior year, she decided to audition in choir.
“I like getting to learn all of the music and learning new techniques that will help me further my career in singing,” Eckerberg said.
Eckerberg wanted to audition to be in choir to prove to herself, and other people, she was a good enough vocalist to be in the group. She really enjoys performing and growing as a musician.
Not only do students get to partake in activities throughout the day, but also there are chances for the music directors to get to sit on the rehearsals of each ensemble and even partake in musical sessions.
Choir director Shelley Muggli said that these sessions are beneficial to all of the teachers and she thinks they are done exceptionally well.
“Chadron does a really nice job at having small sessions also for the directors as we’re there,” Muggli said. “We got to do a session with the (choir director) on how he treats his rehearsals similar to sports practices. The band and vocal people also got to do reading sessions. It’s nice that we have stuff to do.”
The directors and students ultimately enjoy having the chance to attend an honors music group in the Panhandle, not only because of how accessible it is, but also because of how enjoyable it is for everyone.
“It really is a testimonial to our kids who are getting into these honor choirs and honor bands,” Muggli said. “It’s a higher level of mastery of their art; it’s a lifelong skill that you can use out of the high school setting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.