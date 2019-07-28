2019 Miss Scotts Bluff County crowned

The new Miss Scotts Bluff County Queen is crowned during Saturday's pageant. Former Scotts Bluff County Queen Sheridan Blanco places the crown atop the head of new queen MaKinzie Gregory.

Queens and teen misses were crowned during Saturday's Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair pageant.

Crowned were: Miss Scotts Bluff County, MaKinzie Gregory; Teen Miss Scotts Bluff County Jamie Rose Chen; Miss Old West Balloon Fest Brianna Little; and Teen Miss Old West Balloon Fest Jalyn Wagner.

The queens and their attendants will participate in fair activities all week, as well as other events in the county, during the next year.

