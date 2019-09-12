The City of Gering Transportation and Electric Departments would like to inform citizens that the traffic light at 10th Street and Country Club Road will not be operating beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 through approximately Sept. 18.
The City will be updating street lights and making pavement repairs. Traffic controls will be in place. There will be a two-way stop. East and west bound traffic will be required to stop. North and south bound traffic will not be required to stop.
The city respectfully requests that drivers and pedestrians use caution when traveling in this area.
