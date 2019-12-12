The Gering High School auditorium seats were full as the community came out to support the Gering High School students during their annual vocal music program Monday, Dec. 9.
Gering’s freshman mixed choir, treble choir and Harmony chorus put on a show as a nearly full auditorium audience sat back in the new auditorium seats. The hour-long concert was memorable for the choir students, especially for the seniors.
“It’s sad because I’ve been performing with my friends for as long as I can remember and it was hard singing on stage and just knowing this was our last Christmas performance together,” Ali Boswell said.
Gering High School vocal music director Shelly Muggli worked with her vocal groups for about a month on their Christmas songs. The afternoon of the concert, the Harmony group decided they wanted to add a song to their performance. “Mary Did You Know” is a favorite for many of the students, so they decided at 2 p.m. Monday to choreograph and harmonize a piece.
“It was intense trying to get it learned,” Hunter Walker said.
While Walker and Boswell agree the song started rough that night, they improved throughout the piece.
During the second half of the concert, all the vocal music students found their places on the risers and stage to perform five songs together.
“It’s cool to sing with them because the sound is so different,” Boswell said.
One challenge the students faced was performing as a complete group for the first time Monday night.
“It’s hard when not everyone is together,” she said. “Singing is hard across the groups because every group has their stronger singers, so we have to work together to make it sound good.”
Harmony was the final group to take the stage Monday night. Boswell said despite performing several times, it is still nervewracking. But, in the end, Muggli was proud of her students’ performances.
“I was so worried about our preparation and with the freshman moving up here, I was worried if they could handle it,” Muggli said. “Then when I get on stage and they start to perform, the kids do fine. It’s nice to see their hard work pay off.”
As Muggli directed the freshman alongside her upperclassmen, she felt excited about the program’s future.
“I’m excited for the future,” she said. “From my freshman chorus, so many were out there and overcame their fears of performing in front of a crowd. They are the future of the program and they have the courage to perform in front of large audiences, which is nice to see.”
The Harmony singers said their favorite performances were “Old Time Rock and Roll,” arranged by Jeff Funk and “Fire and Rain,” arranged by Greg Gilpin.
“‘Fire and Rain’ represents us as seniors and how we’re leaving,” Boswell said.
Following the holiday concert, Walker said he appreciates his time involved in Harmony.
“I want to tell Mrs. Muggli thanks for making class fun,” he said.
Muggli hopes the community enjoyed the renovations and is thankful for their donations for the spring musical. The free will donations at the bake sale Monday covered a large portion of costume costs for the musical.
With the holiday concert a success, Walker looks forward to getting back into the auditorium for the spring musical “The Wizard of Oz.”
“It was different with the new seats, but it will be better for our spring musical,” Walker said.
Gering’s vocal groups will enjoy a holiday break before they return for “The Wizard of Oz” audition in January. Aside from the musical, several students will participate in honor choirs, the show choir competition and district music contest.
