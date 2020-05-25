Although the ceremony had ended and no one was at the podium, the zoom call had hardly gone quiet. Family members continued to unmute their microphones and cheer for Gering High School seniors who have committed to going to the military, and a veteran who never had the chance to finish his senior year.
Graduation ceremonies across the country have been postponed indefinitely. Although GPS hopes to have some sort of celebration in June, by that time, graduates going into the military may have already left. A special ceremony took place on Friday to honor those six seniors:
Brianna Billie – Air Force National Guard
Donovan De Los Santos – United States Marine Corps
Emma Fogle – United States Army
Destinee Harden – United States Army
C.J. Mannel – United States Marine Corps
Spencer Ulrich – United States Army
An honorary diploma was also presented to Marcos Perez-Rodriguez, who attended Gering High School from 1964-1968. Just shy of graduating, he left school for Vietnam, said Principal Rocky Schneider.
“He came close to graduation many years ago, but instead chose to serve our country,” said Congressman Adrian Smith, who is also a GHS grad, during the ceremony.
Schneider said Perez-Rodriguez’s daughter had reached out to him, saying it would mean a lot for her father to get a diploma.
Perez-Rodriguez joked with the other graduates, saying he bet they never thought they’d have an “old geezer” in their graduating class.
“I wish you the best of luck,” he said. “Never give up on yourself.”
He thanked them for their service, and thanks the district for the recognition.
“This is very honorable,” he said.
During Smith’s address to the graduates, he thanked them for their commitment to their country.
“We’re cheering you on,” he said. “The entire community of Gering and communities all across America are cheering you on.”
The well wishes that continued for a while after the ceremony ended seemed to prove his point.
