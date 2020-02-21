GHS hosts 6th annual blood drive

HOSA Future Health Professionals hosted its sixth annual blood drive at Gering High School on Feb. 13.
HOSA adviser Pearl Johnson wanted to start this blood drive six years ago to get students interested in helping the community by becoming donors.
“We wanted to do something to help the community,” Johnson said. “We wanted it health-related, so we felt this was a good choice to make.”
The blood drive started around 7:30 a.m., with students and teachers steadily going through and donating.
The phlebotomists and nurses were anticipating that 38 people were going to donate, but 43 people donated, which made a little over five gallons.
Blood bank manager Lori Lake was thrilled to be coming back to the high school for this blood drive.
“It is really important for Western Nebraska Blood Center to continue to have support,” Lake said. “We are the sole provider to the Panhandle of Nebraska and being the sole provider, we are always having a need for blood, and so that’s why we’re here.”
Lake said that having blood drives at high schools gets kids started early, which will, in turn, spark an interest in younger people to give back to the community.
Senior Alannah Ventura sees a high importance in blood drives because not only do they give back to the community, but it gives donors a feeling of gratitude.
“I’ve donated the last two years,” Ventura said. “I feel good knowing that I could potentially save someone’s life or help them out, and I think that it’s a good cause.”
Throughout the day, Ventura and other HOSA members talked to their peers and also helped by giving out free snacks, drinks and T-shirts to the people who donated.
While some students didn’t have a problem donating, there were several other students filled with anxiety about a needle piercing into their arm. Junior Tori Mannel was one of these students.
“I was super nervous,” Mannel said. “But the ladies there calmed me down and made it seem super easy.”
After she donated, she felt great about what she had accomplished.
Senior Emily Merrit was looking forward to donating because she wanted to give back.
“It’s not that bad,” Merrit said. “If people need a blood transfusion, it’s just really helpful to donate. Your one donation helps three different people, so why not?”
Lake explained that every liter of blood that goes through their blood bank is used,
“Blood is only good for 42 days on the shelf, but in reality, we give almost 100% of our blood out, so that blood in the next 42 days is going to save someone’s life.”
A liter of blood saves three lives. Students and teachers also donated plasma, which saves another two lives. Roughly 72 total lives were saved from the amount of blood and plasma that was donated.
The blood bank is always accepting donations.
