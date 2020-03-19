With motors and screws spread across the tables, Gering High School students built new versions of their robots during class on Thursday, March 12.
Justin Reinmuth, GHS robotics teacher, challenged his students to work in teams to build a robot with an extension piece using a VEX EDR robotics kit.
“There are no directions for this project,” Reinmuth said. “They have to come up with it on their own.”
As Taylor Mick worked to disassemble his group’s previous build, he said a challenge is working on the motor.
“It’s fun, but the motors and wiring are a challenge,” Mick said. “When
attaching it to the body, you have to put it into tight spaces and then attach it.” Once ensuring the motor is secure, Mick said it’s important to wire it correctly.
“If you don’t get it grounded correctly, then it will short circuit and you have to wait for it to turn back on,” he said.
Savannah Baird also enjoyed the project because it allowed her to apply what she learned.
“We’re not just being taught about robots,” she said. “We actually get to do stuff with it.”
While working on their new design, Baird said, “We kind of just go with our first thought and see what happens.”
Group member Eli Marez worked on the lift section of the robot, thinking about how to stabilize the lift.
“One of these pieces is going to lift up and another motor is going to lift another ladder up,” Marez said. “I chose to use the smaller pieces, so it could latch onto the arena.”
Students will place their robots into an arena on Reinmuth’s classroom floor where they will show how it operates before extending the ladder.
Throughout the course, Marez has learned about coding and programming language.
“We had to learn coding to put into the auto desk inventor, so our robots move and then we installed Python in the micro bits.”
Students learn the basic of how a computer works by giving them an opportunity to combine hardware and software into an object. They have to develop a physical and digital system that work together to serve a purpose, which is the functionality within microwaves and refrigerators.
Students have four to five class periods to build their robots and test their mechanics before Reinmuth will measure the final height of the extension. The team with the highest extension piece wins the challenge.
Reinmuth said each team recieves the same kit, which includes 4,000 pieces that can be combined into 20,000 different builds.
“These VEX EDR robotics kids have 4,000 pieces per kit, so they have endless variations for builds,” he said.
Each project builds on the last one, allowing students to build, redesign and build again to have a strong, working robot for each challenge. Students have several challenges throughout the semester where their robots have to manipulate objects, accumulate items, change gear ratios and torque, be programmed to go through an obstacle course, teach the robot to function autonomously and sense proximity to objects.
