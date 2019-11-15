Ahead of the Veterans Day program at Gering Junior High School, veterans enjoyed sharing stories with fellow veterans in the cafeteria. As they lined up with their student escorts, they walked down the hallways, which were covered in military artwork, created by students.
Once they entered the school’s gym, they were greeted by students, staff and the community, who gave each veteran a standing ovation and round of applause. Teacher Shannon Kauffman welcomed everyone to the 10th annual Veterans Day program.
Councilman Michael Gillian and Congressman Adrian Smith were present for the program and spoke about the importance of veterans.
Following Smith’s remarks, veterans in attendance were individually recognized and invited to shake Gillian’s and Smith’s hands before they received thank you cards. For seventh grader Mikaela Michaelson, escorting her grandpa, Ken Michaelson, was special.
“My great grandpa was in the Navy and my grandpa was and now my brother is in the Marines,” Michaelson said. “I’m happy for him that he gets recognized for something great he did.”
As she and her classmates celebrated Veterans Day, she said, “It’s very important to know about the wars that have happened and what it causes.”
For Kenneth Woolery, who served as an Army paratrooper in the Korean War from 1953-1956, Monday was his first time attending the program.
“It was great and I appreciate the recognition,” Woolery said. “It’s a great chance to see what the student body had to say, but I just want them to know that veterans are people just like anyone.”
Before the students headed back into their classrooms, they had an opportunity to shake each veteran’s hand at the back of the gym.
“People sacrificed for us and it’s important we honor them,” said Grayce Johns, a GJHS 8th grader. “My parents were both in the military and it means a lot to me to celebrate Veterans Day.”
Veterans who were recognized at the program include: John Seiler, John Seiler II, Richard “Dick” Simmons, Kenneth Woolery, Lee Muhr, Tyson Gould, Ken Michaelson, Thomas Pszanka, Ken Harriger, Bobby Morales, James Meick, Jerry Bretthauer, Grant Severson, Don Gable, Roger Meisner, Shada Robinson, Ryan Robinson, Glenn Ray, and Scot Mosher.
